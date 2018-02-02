Jose Mourinho reveals when he plans to retire

By Mirror Friday, February 2nd 2018 at 13:42
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Jose Mourinho plans to be on the touchline until he’s 70, the Manchester United manager has revealed.

The Portuguese boss marked his 55th birthday at Yeovil, where his side progressed with a comfortable 4-0 win.

Mourinho said he was so focused on the match against the League Two side, in which Alexis Sanchez made a promising debut, that he didn’t celebrate his birthday.

Speaking before his side face fifth-placed Tottenham tonight, he was asked how he celebrated in an interview with BT Sport, he said: “I didn’t.”

“In the afternoon was to prepare for the game. And after the game it’s 11pm and I don’t want to enjoy at that time.”

Although he was not short on cakes around the day: “I had lots of cakes. Club cake, players cake, family cakes.”

When it was pointed out that at 55 he could collect his pension in the UK, Mourinho laughed and said there was no risk he’d be doing any such thing in the next decade or so.

“I didn’t know that,” he said. “The government can be cool - I’m not going to collect for the next 10-15 years.”

After winning the Champions League at Porto and Inter Milan, and league titles at every club he’s managed at other than United, says he just wants this side to be contenders.

“Better than now,” he responded.

“Fighting for what we are fighting now, but with different ammunition.

“Are we trying to win every competition? Yes, but we probably won’t.

“I see us being real contenders for everything, that’s what we want to achieve.”

Mourinho is also questioned about his seemingly downcast demeanor in recent months as United's performances fell short of dominant neighbours City.

He insists outsiders aren't getting the full picture: "People don't share with me the intimacy of the inside doors.

"I think I am a funny guy sometimes with silly jokes or something like that."

JOSE MOURINHO MANCHESTER UNITED ALEXIS SANCHEZ
