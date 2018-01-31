Manchester United team vs Tottenham revealed ahead of Premier League clash

By Mirror Wednesday, January 31st 2018 at 19:59
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Alexis Sanchez is set to make his first Premier League appearance for Manchester United as they face Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday.

The Chile forward, who joined United from Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal last week, made his debut in the FA Cup fourth-round win at Yeovil on Friday.

Jose Mourinho insists Sanchez would have "no problem" dealing with a potentially hostile reception from Spurs fans.

United have no fresh injury concerns, meaning that the long-term casualties of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) and defender Eric Bailly (ankle) are the only absentees.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has frequently been linked with Real Madrid and Mourinho - a former boss at the Bernabeu - believes he could excel elsewhere.

He said: "I look at Spurs' history and I don't see a small club at all. I see a big club with big expectations and dreams to achieve.

"I see him at Spurs for many years. I also see him leaving and having a very good career at other clubs."

Provisional XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jone, Rojo, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Sanchez, Martial, Lukaku

