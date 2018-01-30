Six common mistakes to avoid in betting

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Mistakes in betting are common and are part of learning. Even the most experienced or successful bettors in the world make mistakes. Below are the six common mistakes people make in betting and their solutions.

1 Betting strictly on favorites

Most people rely on favorites because of more excitement and certainty. These mistakes will certainly make you underestimate the opponent. Look at the example of relegation candidate Leicester City in 2015, who could have predicted that they were going to be the champions of England? Never underestimate the ‘underdogs’ because they always have a chance to win.

Betting is all about making profits and therefore if you bet on favorites, you will always get low returns.

Even though most of the favorites always win their matches, try as much as possible to be objective when making a bet knowing in mind that everyone can suffer defeat at some point.

2 Not understanding the meaning of odds

Understanding the odds is important because it allows you to understand how likely a match is to happen, and what your potential winnings will be. Before making any bet, make sure you learn the odds to help you make a bet that will give you much profit.

3 Picking unfamiliar games

Another mistake people do in sports betting is betting in sports they do not have enough knowledge in. An example is a football fun who is placing a bet in cricket or volleyball and he/she doesn’t even understand the rules used in the sport. However, you should have enough knowledge to figure out which sport you feel are certain with and restrict your bet to the sports.

4 Not doing research

Most bettors do not do research before making their bets and this mistake cost the money since they tend to lose their bets. Researching is important because it gives more knowledge about the match and therefore you need to do research and know, like in football, the lineup, whether the key players are available for selection, the current form of the teams, the background of the teams and the how they performed in their previous matches.

5 Using sketchy betting sites

Betting online for real money involves a lot of risks, of course there is the risk of losing money on wagers which is obvious but there is also the risk of losing money to a scam or getting into a legal trouble. Therefore, avoid as much as possible any betting site you are not familiar with or any that is not recognized. This also requires you to do a lot of research.

6 Mismanaging money

In betting, it is said that you should ensure that you are placing a bet with an amount you know its worth losing. This simply means that you should avoid betting with amounts that will give you stress, example is betting using your house rent or school fees.