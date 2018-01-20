View the Latest Premier League table

By Game Yetu Saturday, January 20th 2018 at 20:00

FULL-TIME

Brighton    0 - 4    Chelsea
Arsenal    4 - 1    Crystal Palace
Burnley    0 - 1    Manchester United
Everton    1 - 1    West Brom
Leicester    2 - 0    Watford
Stoke    2 - 0    Huddersfield
West Ham    1 - 1    Bournemouth

Atletico Madrid drop points at home to Girona

Antoine Griezmann's first goal in six league games wasn't enough for Atletico Madrid as they drew 1-1 with Girona on Sat

Mourinho confident Sanchez will sign

Jose Mourinho believes Chilean star Alexis Sanchez will sign for Manchester United, he said on Saturday.

Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: Martial strikes as United await Sanchez arrival

Anthony Martial proved the match-winner for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho took time off from his high-profile pursu

No Sanchez? No problem as Arsenal rout Palace

Arsenal proved they can thrive without Alexis Sanchez as the rampant Gunners scored four times in the first 22 minutes o

Van Persie negotiates return to Feyenoord after 14 years

Van Persie negotiates return to Feyenoord after 14 years

United's Carrick to retire at end of season, take coaching role

United's Carrick to retire at end of season, take coaching role

Gor Mahia shake off holiday rust: K’ogalo tune up form ahead of Africa Club Championships

16-time KPL champions entertains Uganda’s KCCA at Afraha Stadium this afternoon.

Football: Action as Coast Chapa Dimba ends

Eight teams will battle out as Coast Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament comes to an end at Shanzu Teachers Training Col

