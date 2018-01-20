View the Latest Premier League table

FULL-TIME
Brighton 0 - 4 Chelsea
Arsenal 4 - 1 Crystal Palace
Burnley 0 - 1 Manchester United
Everton 1 - 1 West Brom
Leicester 2 - 0 Watford
Stoke 2 - 0 Huddersfield
West Ham 1 - 1 Bournemouth
Antoine Griezmann's first goal in six league games wasn't enough for Atletico Madrid as they drew 1-1 with Girona on Sat
Jose Mourinho believes Chilean star Alexis Sanchez will sign for Manchester United, he said on Saturday.
Anthony Martial proved the match-winner for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho took time off from his high-profile pursu
Arsenal proved they can thrive without Alexis Sanchez as the rampant Gunners scored four times in the first 22 minutes o
A sublime performance from Eden Hazard solved Chelsea's recent scoring problems in their first victory this year conjuri
Van Persie negotiates return to Feyenoord after 14 years
United's Carrick to retire at end of season, take coaching role
16-time KPL champions entertains Uganda’s KCCA at Afraha Stadium this afternoon.
Eight teams will battle out as Coast Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament comes to an end at Shanzu Teachers Training Col