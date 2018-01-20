Sportpesa on course for another record payout

77

If the SportPesa Mega Jackpot is not won this weekend, it will rise to the highest amount ever for a local jackpot.

The Mega Jackpot is at Ksh220,691,917 this week, only Ksh609,685 shy of what was paid out to the first ever SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner Samuel Abisai in May last year.

The win changed the life of the 26-year old salesman who at the time resided in Roysambu off Thika Road, in a humble two-bedroomed house he shared with several of his siblings.

His life has since transformed radically, as the young man who was ushered into multi-millionaire’s club by SportPesa, tastes the life of entrepreneurship. Abisai won Sh221 million the mega jackpot after he correctly predicted the outcome of all 17 games

Abisai has expanded his father’s rope selling business, finished setting up a family home in his rural area Kakamega and is setting up a football academy in Western region just as he had promised to do when he won the money.

He has also expanded his clothes making business, opening a second store in Nairobi as orders rise.

This is the transformation that awaits those who will participate in the SportPesa Mega Jackpot. To win, gamers will need to correctly predict the outcomes of 17 select matches drawn from various football leagues in the world. Samuel Abisai with with SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri in his Mayback

Some of the matches in this week’s Mega Jackpot include Leeds versus Millwall – an English Premier League game and Troyes versus Lille (France’s Ligue 1) among others. Samuel Abisai parents

The matches will be played at various times on Saturday and Sunday. Gamers will have to make their predictions before 6pm on Saturday to win.

“SportPesa is ready for the winner and we wish all our customers the best. We are excited that we are on course to make another record payout in this country staying true to our slogan ‘Made of Winners’,” the company said in a statement.