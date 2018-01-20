Sportpesa on course for another record payout

By Game Yetu Saturday, January 20th 2018 at 00:25

If the SportPesa Mega Jackpot is not won this weekend, it will rise to the highest amount ever for a local jackpot.

The Mega Jackpot is at Ksh220,691,917 this week, only Ksh609,685 shy of what was paid out to the first ever SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner Samuel Abisai in May last year.

The win changed the life of the 26-year old salesman who at the time resided in Roysambu off Thika Road, in a humble two-bedroomed house he shared with several of his siblings.

His life has since transformed radically, as the young man who was ushered into multi-millionaire’s club by SportPesa, tastes the life of entrepreneurship.

Abisai won Sh221 million the mega jackpot after he correctly predicted the outcome of all 17 games

Abisai has expanded his father’s rope selling business, finished setting up a family home in his rural area Kakamega and is setting up a football academy in Western region just as he had promised to do when he won the money.

He has also expanded his clothes making business, opening a second store in Nairobi as orders rise.

This is the transformation that awaits those who will participate in the SportPesa Mega Jackpot. To win, gamers will need to correctly predict the outcomes of 17 select matches drawn from various football leagues in the world.

Samuel Abisai with with SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri in his Mayback

Some of the matches in this week’s Mega Jackpot include Leeds versus Millwall – an English Premier League game and Troyes versus Lille (France’s Ligue 1) among others.

Samuel Abisai parents

The matches will be played at various times on Saturday and Sunday. Gamers will have to make their predictions before 6pm on Saturday to win.

“SportPesa is ready for the winner and we wish all our customers the best. We are excited that we are on course to make another record payout in this country staying true to our slogan ‘Made of Winners’,” the company said in a statement.

SPORTPESA MEGA JACKPOT ABISAI
Next Story
The day Harambee Stars police-marked President Weah
LATEST STORIES
Gor Mahia shake off holiday rust: K’ogalo tune up form ahead of Africa Club Championships

16-time KPL champions entertains Uganda’s KCCA at Afraha Stadium this afternoon.

Football: Action as Coast Chapa Dimba ends

Eight teams will battle out as Coast Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament comes to an end at Shanzu Teachers Training Col

Kipruto and Komon battle in Spain: Kenyans to light up European and Asian contests

Big show as top stars lock horns in Mumbai, Seville and Hong Kong tomorrow.

Signs we have scored an own goal

If you want to know a mansion is about to crumble, just look at its pillars. If you see cracks, the house is in danger.

Spokesman: Pele is resting, not suffering exhaustion

Brazilian soccer great Pele is resting at home in and reports that he was taken to hospital because of exhaustion are “f

The day Harambee Stars police-marked President Weah

The world football body, Fifa, once described him as “the precursor of the multi-functional strikers...” That was many y

More Stories
Sportpesa on course for another record payout

Abisai won Sh221 million the mega jackpot after he correctly predicted the outcome of all 17 games

State to fund teams after Sportpesa pull-out

State to fund teams after Sportpesa pull-out

Conseslus Kipruto wins Sports Man of the Year award; Hellen Obiri scoops Sports Woman of the year

Conseslus Kipruto wins Sports Man of the Year award at the 2018 SOYA Awards as Hellen Obiri scoops Sports Woman of the y

Mother kills two children while her husband was out watching Football

A mum murdered her children before throwing herself off a bridge

Crazy French referee kicks and sends off Nantes player in PSG win

Bizarre incident clouded the Ligue 1 match when French referee Tony Chapron responded to an accidental push by a player

Polo: Hiromi Nzomo voted most valuable player as tournament concludes at Jamhuri Park

Samurai put Royal Salute to the sword: Hiromi Nzomo voted most valuable player as tournament concludes at Jamhuri Park

FIFA condemns Spartak Moscow's ‘chocolate’ racist tweet

FIFA has condemned a racially-charged tweet by Russian champions Spartak Moscow which again spotlighted concerns.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Jon Flanagan sentenced for assault

    Wed 17th Jan 2018

  • Arnold Origi’s transfer to English Premier League team takes a new twist

    Fri 19th Jan 2018

  • Man City boss Guardiola congratulates Sanchez on Manchester United move

    Fri 19th Jan 2018

  • The day Harambee Stars police-marked President Weah

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Spokesman: Pele is resting, not suffering exhaustion

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Signs we have scored an own goal

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Football: Action as Coast Chapa Dimba ends

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Gor Mahia shake off holiday rust: K’ogalo tune up form ahead of Africa Club Championships

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Theo Walcott completes £20million Premier League switch after 12-year spell at Arsenal

    Wed 17th Jan 2018

  • Chelsea edge Norwich City on penalties as drama surfaces in the extra minutes of the game

    Thu 18th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia welcomes 12 times Ugandan champions KCCA at Afraha Stadium for a friendly match
    25-year-old James Mwaura seeks sponsorship so as to participate in the Red Bull race
    Rongai boxers club prepare for 2018 boxing season despite league hurdles in 2017
    Skipper Andrew Amonde returns to the Shujaa 7's squad after a stunt of injuries