State to fund teams after Sportpesa pull-out

PS Ministry Sports , the Art and Culture Kirimi Kaberia during signing of partnership between KQ and the Ministry in Nairobi on Sept 7, 2017. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia has said the Government will fund disciplines and teams affected by the withdrawal of the Sportpesa sponsorship.

Kaberia said the Government had decided to take over the responsibility to help the teams and federations move on with their activities.

“It has been decided at the highest level in Government to help those affected by the withdrawal of SportPesa. The money will come from the sports fund and other sources we are pursuing,” he said.

Kaberia last week met sports federations affected by the withdrawal. Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards who will represent the country in continental football this year will be funded through Football Kenya Federation.

“All funds due to the affected teams will be channelled through their respective federations because we cannot deal with each one individually,” explained Kaberia.

The first batch of the money could come as early as next week and another batch in February.