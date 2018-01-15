Zambia strolls past Uganda Cranes in Chan Championship

345

CHAN Trophy [Photo: Courtesy]

Zambia hit Uganda Cranes in a 3-1 win in the African Nations Championships at Marrakech in Morocco on Sunday.Cranes battled the Chipolopolo in the first half of the game in what appeared to be an evenly matched contest between the two bigwigs, before the former African Champions outwitted them in a drubbing at the second half of the game.

Uganda’s attacker Taddeo Lwanga had three chances to get the East Africans ahead but he squandered all those chances. Zambians would then punish the Ugandans when Lazarus Kambole sneaked with a finish past Uganda’s goal keeper Benjamin Ochan, after being set up by Ernest Mbewe.

Nonetheless, the joy would only last for a couple of minutes for the Chipolopolo thanks to a response from the Ugandan side by Derrick Nsibambi who levelled the scores.

Zambia’s goal scorer Lazarus Kambole then turned the provider in the 63rd minute after he assisted Augustine Mulenga to give them the lead before Fackson Kapumbu scored through a deflected free kick with 18 minutes to the last whistle of the game.

Also, Namibia beat Ivory Coast with a solitary goal in the same group B matches to jumspstart their campaign in the tournament that is graced by a number of countries.