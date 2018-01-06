Costa scores and is sent off on home debut for Atletico

By Reuters Saturday, January 6th 2018 at 18:16
Atletico Madrid vs Getafe - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 6, 2018 Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa shoots at goal REUTERS

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa scored on his home debut in a 2-0 win over Getafe and was immediately sent off for an over zealous celebration as the former Chelsea striker marked a typically eventful return to La Liga on Saturday.

The Spain striker hit the second goal in the 67th minute, after Angel Correa put Atletico ahead in the 18th, and rushed to the home fans behind the goal at the Wanda Metropolitano, creating a mini-surge as supporters ran down to embrace their returning hero who also played for the club from 2010-1024.

Leaving the pitch to celebrate with the fans automatically incurs a booking and, as Costa had already been shown a yellow card for elbowing Djene Dakonam seven minutes earlier, referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero had no choice but to send him off.

Costa, who returned to Atletico from Chelsea for 57 million pounds ($77.34 million) in September but could not play until January due to a ban on the club registering new players, will be suspended for Atletico’s next Liga game at Eibar on Jan. 13.

Atletico are second in the standings on 39 points, six behind leaders Barcelona who host Levante on Sunday.

Third-placed Valencia host Girona later on Saturday before Sevilla play Real Betis in a local derby, while champions Real Madrid visit Celta Vigo on Sunday.

