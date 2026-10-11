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Governor Mutuma banks on maize seeds to empower farmers

By Phares Mutembei | Oct. 11, 2026
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Mutuma said the county is distributing certified maize seeds to support our farmers ahead of the planting season, for food security and income. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma has launched a countywide distribution of certified maize seeds to enable farmers to take advantage of the rainy season.

In recent seasons, farmers in parts of the country had lamented poor harvests due to poor-quality seeds and poor rains.

Governor Mutuma, in the company of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Executive Jenaro Gatangugi, oversaw the flagging off of the distribution exercise, saying his administration was keen to support farmers with the inputs to boost production.

He also delegated Health Executive Dr Dennis Mugambi, county agricultural officers and others to oversee the distribution of the seeds in Central Imenti and other parts.

"We are distributing certified maize seeds to support our farmers ahead of the planting season, for food security and incomes," he said.

He said the provision of the inputs was part of an investment in farmers.

"It is another step in our commitment to support productive and resilient farming communities. We want to ensure that families across Meru are supported as we prepare for the rains," Mutuma added.

Various county executives, Members of the County Assembly, agricultural officers and administrators are also overseeing the distribution exercise across the 12 sub-counties.

Health Executive Dr Dennis Mugambi, Central Imenti Sub County Administrator Hannington Maingi and agriculture officials distributed the seeds in Mwanganthia, Abothoguchi West and Abothoguchi Central wards on Friday and Saturday.

Dr Mugambi said on Monday, October 12, farmers in Kiagu Ward will get the seeds too.

"We are distributing certified seeds to cushion farmers against poor-quality seeds that other people might try to distribute. On Friday and Saturday, we were at Abothoguchi West, Abothoguchi Central and Mwanganthia wards. On Monday we will be at Kiagu, because we want to reach the people who need them, for food security and to boost families’ incomes," Mugambi added.

Mr Maingi said Governor Mutuma had dispatched teams to ensure the exercise was done effectively, as he lauded the initiative. 

"The idea is to enable the people who lacked access to good quality seeds to have them," he said.

As the exercise continued, some farmers regretted that not all of them had been reached, yet the rains have started.

"At Ng'onyi we are yet to be reached, yet the rains are on. We want the county to also bring the seeds here before it is too late. As it is, we are planting seeds we are buying from the shops, but the quality is not guaranteed, as we have experienced before," said Saberia Koome, a resident.

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Related Topics

Meru County Meru County Seed Distribution Governor Mutuma Seed Distribution Meru County Planting Season
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