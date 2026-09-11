Kagwe launches electronic livestock identification system, vaccination in Isiolo

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Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe launches electronic identification and traceability tagging for livestock in Isiolo. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

A major electronic tagging of livestock, aimed at easing identification and traceability of animals has been launched in Isiolo.

During the tour of Isiolo International export abattoir on Thursday, Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe launched the Animal Identification and Traceability System (Anitrac) drive for communities in the area where he described traceability as 'critical to securing livestock and meeting increasingly stringent domestic and international market requirements'.

Mr Mutahi said through Anitrac, the government was preparing herders in the country, especially those from northern Kenya who would be supplying live animals to the export abattoir in Isiolo to have stocks that meet international requirements.

"Animal traceability is very important and one of the requirements we must meet as a country. You can't export (live animals or it's products) to the United Arab Emirate) without meeting this requirement," said the CS.

Kagwe told individuals involved in livestock theft to “find another business” as the identification tags will make it possible to trace livestock and make it increasingly difficult for stolen animals to enter legitimate markets.

He said livestock markets would gradually require properly identified animals to be brought for sale adding that security agencies would be expected to act against suspected stock thieves, including cases where animals are found with deliberately mutilated ears in an apparent attempt to remove the electronic tags in a bid to conceal their identity.

Beyond tackling livestock theft, Kagwe said the Anitrac system will provide verifiable information on the origin, movement and health status of animals, strengthening food safety and giving Kenyan livestock products greater credibility in premium markets of the European Union and Middle East.

During the tour that included the livestock holding ground and feeding lots for the abattoir, the CS also launched vaccination for livestock belonging to communities living around the facility.

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe launches mass vaccination of livestock to prevent disease outbreaks during the El Nino rains in Isiolo. [Ali Abdi, Standard]

Kagwe said combining traceability with vaccination, structured livestock aggregation and modern processing facilities such as the one in Isiolo would enable livestock keepers to meet market specifications, access higher-value markets and ultimately earn better prices from their animals.

Meanwhile, the CS has unveiled a Sh2.1 billion under the National Livestock Sector El Niño Preparedness and Anticipatory Action Plan to shield the pastoral communities from the projected adverse effects of the weather phenomenon.

The plan prioritises early action over post-disaster recovery, covering 24 flood-prone and high livestock population counties.

Kagwe, underscored the Government's commitment to protecting Kenya's livestock economy before losses occur saying; "the 2023 El Niño and the 2024 long rains floods caused devastating losses to our livestock farmers, destroyed critical infrastructure and triggered disease outbreaks that set back the sector significantly".

The plan is anchored on six priority intervention areas where She 100 million would be spent on early warning systems, climate risk mapping, emergency communication networks, and inter-agency coordination.

The largest allocation, Sh1.5 billion, will go toward procuring vaccines, veterinary medicines, laboratory reagents, personal protective equipment, mobile veterinary clinics, and emergency response kits across targeted counties.

This is designed to prevent and rapidly respond to climate-sensitive diseases, including Rift Valley Fever (RVF) and the increased vector burden that typically accompanies prolonged flooding.

An additional Sh250 million is earmarked for the protection of critical livestock infrastructure, including cattle dips, livestock markets, slaughterhouses, milk cooling facilities, veterinary laboratories, and feed stores.

"Livestock is the primary livelihood asset for millions of Kenyan households, particularly in our arid and semi-arid regions. Protecting that asset during an extreme weather event is a matter of food security, economic stability, and national resilience,” Kagwe said.

Implementation will prioritise the 24 counties that include Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Turkana, Samburu, Narok, Kajiado, Baringo, West Pokot, Busia, Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Meru, and Embu, with additional counties to be identified through ongoing Kenya Meteorological Department advisories.

Through this action plan, the Government expects to reduce livestock mortality, contain disease outbreaks, protect livestock markets and value chains, and significantly lower the cost of post-disaster recovery to the national exchequer.

Kagwe was accompanied by Livestock Development Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke and Isiolo County Secretary Dade Boru who represented Governor Abdi Guyo.

Mr Boru said Isiolo was positioning itself as a livestock aggregation, processing and meat export hub for northern Kenya, creating stronger markets and better returns for the pastoralists.

The nearly Sh1 billion facility, to be operated under an entity called Northern Abattoir Limited has capacity to slaughter approximately 2,500 sheep and goats, 300 cattle and 100 camels per day.

" The facility has been commissioned, the private investor is on board and the priority is now full commercialization (of the facility), livestock sourcing and development of domestic and export markets," said Dade.

The official appealed for additional Sh 150 million to undertake remaining additional works in areas like the feeding lots and holding ground.

The County also wants the setting up a permanent police post in the area to provide security for the workers and nearby communities.