CBPP: The silent lung disease decimating Kenya's cattle

For pastoralist communities across Kenya, cattle are more than livestock; they are a source of food, income, cultural identity, and economic security.
But this livelihood is under constant threat from a disease that has been quietly circulating in these herds for generations, and continues to erode that wealth, often without farmers even realising what is killing their animals.
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