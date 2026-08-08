CBPP: The silent lung disease decimating Kenya's cattle

A herd of cattle grazes on open land outside Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on August 1, 2026. [Maryann Muganda, Standard]

For pastoralist communities across Kenya, cattle are more than livestock; they are a source of food, income, cultural identity, and economic security.

But this livelihood is under constant threat from a disease that has been quietly circulating in these herds for generations, and continues to erode that wealth, often without farmers even realising what is killing their animals.