Homa Bay horticultural farmers receive generators to boost irrigation

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Well-wisher Kennedy Ongati hands over a generator to members of a farmer group at Kadel trading center in Kibiri Ward, Karachuonyo constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

Horticultural farmers in Kibiri Ward, Homa Bay County, have received generators to boost irrigation and combat the effects of climate change.

Karachuonyo constituency, where Kibiri Ward is located, is a semi-arid area.

Weather conditions in the area hardly support crop production unless during rainy seasons. However, the area receives reliable rainfall for one season of about three months in a year.

This has made many farmers rely on rain-fed agriculture, which is unsustainable.

The situation has made it difficult for farmers to grow fruits and vegetables, especially those whose farms are located far away from the Mimira Oluch Smallholder Farm Improvement Project (KOSFIP) in the constituency.

The horticultural crops are needed for daily meals. This explains the need for sustainable production of fruits and vegetables in the area.

Many residents whose farms are away from the KOSFIP irrigation blocks say they are willing to produce fruits and vegetables, but they lack water.

But farmers in Kibiri Ward can now practice horticulture after a well-wisher, Kennedy Ongati gave them generators to pump water into their farms. Horticultural farmers receive generators from a well-wisher Kennedy Ongati at Kadel trading centre in Kibiri Ward, Karachuonyo constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

Ongati distributed the two generators to two farmer groups Chako Tek and Nyokoma Widows.

The generators are expected to serve more than 100 farmers in Kibiri Ward.

Speaking at Kadel trading center where he distributed the equipment, Ongati said his objective is to empower residents to earn a living.

He emphasized that crop production is the best venture that can improve residents' livelihoods.

"Today, vegetables and onions cannot lack market because people need them every morning and evening for consumption. Horticulture is a good source of livelihoods," Ongati said.

Ongati who is the UDA Organising Secretary in Homa Bay County, was optimistic that the generators would help boost food security in the area.

He acknowledged that lack of water supply in farms is an impediment to production of vegetables in the area.

"My objective is to ensure residents produce their food and earn money for educating their children," Ongati said.

Farmers said the generators would transform their lives.

Tabitha Dudo, a member of Chako Tek farmer group in Kowili Sub-location, said many farmers gave up vegetable production due to persistent drought.

She narrated that they had tried to fetch water from River Awach to irrigate their crops but the yield was poor.

Tabitha said lack of a generator to pump water into their farms had hindered them from effectively increasing food production.

"We have suffered for long due to lack of a generator for irrigating our farms. Our perennial problem has been solved," she said.

Joyce Adhiambo was confident that they will use proceeds from the crops to pay fees for their children.

"The generators have given us impetus for crop production. We are sure of getting funds for educating our children," Adhiambo said.

Valary Otieno said that the generators will cushion them from the effects of climate change.

"We are now confident that our crops will not be affected by the drought that results from climate change. We thank Ongati for this initiative," Otieno said.