Water Project revives Coffee farming in Kasipul

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South Kasipul MCA Zakayo Ong’ondo (in red shirt) in Ayoro Coffee Factory at Kokal Village, during tour of the project. [James Omoro, Standard]

Hundreds of coffee farmers in Kasipul Constituency can now breathe a sigh of relief after the establishment of a water project for boosting operations at Ayoro Coffee Processing factory.

The project dubbed Ayoro Coffee Farmers Community Water Project established in the factory at Kokal Village in South Kasipul Ward is now a game changer for coffee farmers in the area.

The Sh3.35m water project that produces five cubic meters per hour is improving coffee production in the area. Farmers saying the water has encouraged them to grow coffee.

South Kasipul MCA Zakayo Ong’ondo said the water project was established to boost coffee production after farmers began diverting to other crops of lesser financial value.

Ong’ondo said he mobilised for construction of the water project through the Financing Locally- Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) initiative from the County Government of Homa Bay.

He realised that coffee farming was a lucrative economic activity but the production was dwindling due to lack of adequate water supply.

At Ayoro Coffee factory, the coffee beans which have been harvested from farms undergo hulling in a machine.

Hulling involves removal of coffee husks from coffee beans. The beans are then washed and dried before taken to a miller in Thika, Kiambu County.

“Coffee farming is a lucrative economic activity but farmers can only get the value for their money if processing is guaranteed. I mobilised for construction of this water project to enhance efficiency in coffee processing because this is the best way of wealth creation for our people,” Ong’ondo said.

According to the Chairman of Ayoro Coffee Farmers’ Co-operative, John Okombo the number of coffee farmers has increased from 180 to 400 in the last one year after the water project was established. He believes the number of farmers is expected to multiply exponentially in the near future.

“We used to spend more than Sh24,000 per month on diesel for pumping water from River Ayoro into the factory. These expenses discouraged farmers from growing the crop by impacting negatively on our income,” Okombo said.

The difficulties worsened when they could sometimes fail to have water due to technical hitches in their generator.

“At times, we used to suffer because our coffee beans could go bad due to lack of water for washing them,” Okombo added.

Prescila Odiwuor, the Co-operative Society’s treasurer said the water enables farmers to get a lot of profit.

“As farmers, the adequate and reliable water supply in this factory enables us to get good quality coffee product. The quality coffee earns us good money which enables us to get the value for our sweat,” Odiwuor said.

Ivinter Ochieng another farmer said a lot of their coffee beans were going to waste due to lack of water.

Tobias Mely, also a farmer called for electrification in the factor to boost services.

“We are requesting government agencies to supply us with electricity in this factory,” said Mely.

Residents said the development projects such as construction of other projects: health facilities, roads, ECDE classrooms were impacting their lives positively.