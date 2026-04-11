Experts urge urgent action over acidity levels of local soil

Kenyan soils require extensive reconditioning due to extensive acidity, agroecological experts now say.
According to Rodi Kenya’s Executive Director Esther Bett, the soil acidity level in Kenya is higher than in Uganda and Tanzania.
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