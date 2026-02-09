×
KALRO partners with NYS in fodder production

By Anthony Gitonga | Feb. 9, 2026
Some of the livestock at the ongoing farmer’s exhibition at KALRO center in Naivasha feed on drought resistant forage. KALRO has developed feed supplementary blocks to rescue thousands of livestock currently facing starvation. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) and National Youth Service (NYS) have partnered to produce livestock feed.

Under the programme, NYS will utilise its vast land and manpower to grow hay and other animal feed supplements in collaboration with KALRO, significantly boosting national feed capacity.

The move comes at a time when over 20 ASAL counties have been adversely affected by the ongoing drought, which has left hundreds of families and livestock facing starvation.

The latest venture comes a week after the Ministry of Public Service and Special Programmes moved in to establish a Strategic Animal Feed Centre and National Feed Reserves to cushion livestock farmers from the ongoing drought.

 According to KALRO Chairperson Dr Thuo Mathenge, the programme would ensure livestock farmers had access to adequate and nutritious animal feeds throughout the year.

He said they were working closely with NYS and other public and private sector players to scale up hay production, develop feed reserves, and establish sustainable feed distribution systems.

“We are incorporating NYS because it has the capacity to produce animal feeds at scale, using both KALRO and NYS land,” he said.

Speaking in Naivasha, Thuo welcomed the partnership, saying the institution had the capacity and expertise to guarantee sufficient animal feeds nationwide.

“KALRO has the potential to ensure adequate and quality animal feed, and we will work closely with the Ministry of Special Programmes to support livestock farmers across the country,” he said.

On his part, KALRO Director General Dr Patrick Ketiem said the organisation was committed to producing highly nutritious feeds, particularly for drought-stricken regions.

He said that KALRO had introduced various varieties of drought-resistant feed, including sorghum and sweet potatoes, which would do well in semi-arid areas and be used as forage.

“This partnership strengthens Kenya’s drought preparedness and resilience, and we will do whatever it takes to ensure both people and livestock are protected,” Ketiem said.

According to the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA, twenty-three counties have been adversely affected by drought, with fears that the situation could get worse in the coming days due to the harsh weather.

Mandera is the hardest hit, while the situation in Turkana, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Kilifi, Kwale, Isiolo, Kajiado, and Marsabit is deteriorating by the day.

In its monthly report, the authority noted that December rainfall performance across the country showed marked spatial variability.

“Most of the ASAL counties recorded near-normal to below-normal rainfall, and only a few localized areas experienced above-normal conditions,” reads the report.

Other counties that have been affected by the harsh weather conditions include Samburu, Taita Taveta, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Kitui, Baringo, Makueni, Narok, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Lamu, and West Pokot

“Overall, the drought situation continues to deteriorate, despite a few counties showing normal-worsening trends, transitioning into the Alert and Alarm drought phase,” reads the report in part.

