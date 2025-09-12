Kagwe woos US investors to venture into Kenya's agriculture

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. [File, Standard]

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe has urged American investors to venture into large-scale farming and agro-processing in Kenya, especially in wheat, yellow maize, and rice.

Kagwe, who spoke as he concluded a tour of the US, said such investments could shift Kenya from being a net importer to an exporter of key staples, driving food security and trade competitiveness while turning the country into a regional breadbasket.

Kagwe said his tour of the US opened new doors for Kenya’s agricultural exports, financing, and large-scale investment partnerships, with part of his engagement being a high-level meeting with the United States Africa Trade Desk (USATD) CEO Gavin Van Der Burgh.

The CS secured a commitment for Kenyan agricultural products to enter more U.S. retail markets, ensuring visibility on store shelves and stronger demand for Kenyan produce.

“USATD pledged financing support for Kenyan exporters, enabling them to sustain the large export volumes required by expanded retail distribution. The CS emphasized that this financial backing is vital to stabilize supply chains and empower exporters to scale,” read a statement from the Ministry.

While in New York, Kagwe held talks with Tara Nathan, Executive Vice President of Mastercard, at the Kenya Consulate, where discussions centered on enabling farmers to register as businesses and gain access to credit.

To support this, Kenya and Mastercard will be seeking to explore building a centralized Agriculture Information and Resource Centre (AIRC) that will consolidate farmer data, boost transparency, and unlock tailored financial solutions for producers.

Kenya’s agricultural colleges are also set to benefit from new academic and research ties.

A collaboration with South Carolina State University 1890 Research and Extension will provide training, knowledge exchange, and research on improved crop breeds and extension services, with Kagwe saying that the partnership will strengthen Kenya’s capacity to produce resilient crops and build a skilled workforce for the agriculture sector.

The Ministry also stated that the mission witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce (SCAACC), representing more than 15,000 businesses.

The agreement, signed by Simon Kariuki Nyagah (KNCCI Diaspora Chair) and Stephen Gilchrist (SCAACC Chair, appointed by former U.S. President Donald Trump to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights), sets the stage for increased trade, investment linkages, and business collaboration between the two regions.

The CS was accompanied by a high-level private sector delegation including MACNUT Chair Jane Maigua, Tea Board of Kenya CEO Willy Mutai, Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) Chair Geoffrey Kirundi and CEO Wilson Muthaura, KETEPA MD John Ngatia, and leaders from Tropical Nuts and Kipchimchim Group, as part of underscoring the country’s private sector readiness to seize new US opportunities.