Samburu county launches livestock vaccination drive to combat diseases

By Michael Saitoti | Dec. 14, 2025

Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit distributes Sahiwal cattle to herders at Lodokejek ward in Samburu Central to support families affected by the drought. [File, Standard]

The Samburu County Government, in collaboration with the National Government, has launched mass livestock vaccination to combat Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR).

The exercise was launched at Longewan in Suguta Ward and targets the vaccination of one million sheep and goats and 300,000 cattle across the county.

The programme will be rolled out in three sub-counties and is expected to eradicate the two diseases within three years, to open up local and international livestock markets.

Speaking during the launch, Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit said the county’s veterinary department had ensured adequate vaccine supplies to create a disease-free environment.

The governor was optimistic that healthy livestock would enhance the value of animal products locally and for export.

“This programme is part of the President’s manifesto. By vaccinating one million sheep and goats and 300,000 cattle, we aim to improve livestock productivity and market access,” he said.

The CEC for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Moses Leluata assured that extensive sensitisation of farmers had already been conducted.

“As a livestock-dependent county, Samburu needs healthy animals to increase their value, especially for export. We have sufficient vaccines, and the exercise will continue next week in Samburu North,” he said, thanking the county leadership for rolling out the initiative.

Director of Veterinary Services Boreya Lekenit regretted that livestock diseases had, for years reduced production and weakened livelihoods in the region.

“When our livestock are vaccinated, we will unlock both local and international markets and improve productivity,” he said.

Representing the State Department of Veterinary Services, Dr Geoffrey Mokora said the national government was supporting farmers by providing vaccines for sheep, goats and cattle at subsidised prices.

“This programme will help protect livelihoods and strengthen food security,” Dr Mokora said.

Residents welcomed the initiative and thanked both levels of government for intervening during the drought period.

James Lolkidenye, a resident of Longewan, said livestock keepers had been grappling with frequent disease outbreaks. “We appreciate the experts who have come to vaccinate our animals,” he said.

Another resident, Kupere Lenakula, said the exercise had come at the right time.

“We are happy that our livestock are being vaccinated during this drought spell,” she said. 

