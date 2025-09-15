Maize production projected to increase to 40 million kilogrammes

Kenya Seed Company Managing Director Sammy Chepsiror during a tour of seed farms in Trans Nzoia, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Uasin Gishu counties, on September 15, 2025. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

Maize production is expected to increase to 40 million kilograms this year, up from 30 million kilograms in 2024, following investment in research and government support.

Kenya Seed Company Managing Director Sammy Chepsiror credited the growth to improved seed quality and the government’s subsidised fertiliser programme.

During a tour of seed farms in Trans Nzoia, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Uasin Gishu counties, Chepsiror also assured farmers that sufficient seed will be available for the planting season.

“We are confident that farmers will not face shortages this coming season. Our scientists have worked tirelessly to enhance seed quality, and with affordable fertiliser, yields will only improve,” he told The Standard.

He also revealed that wheat seed production has increased from 2 million kilogrammes to 6 million kilogrammes.

This news comes as the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) reported that Kenya produced 135,000 metric tonnes of wheat in 2023, which falls short of the national demand of about 2 million tonnes.

The deficit has been met through imports from countries such as Russia and those in the European Union.

“Our goal is to gradually reduce dependency on imports by ensuring farmers have access to certified seeds locally,” Chepsiror said.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reported that wheat consumption was 42.1 kilogrammes per person in 2023, highlighting the growing demand for this staple.

Chepsiror also noted a strategic initiative for sunflower seed production, with 1.2 million kilogrammes expected to be available for farmers.

This effort aims to boost local edible oil production and reduce Kenya’s reliance on imports.

Official figures indicate that Kenya imported edible oil worth Sh115 billion in 2021.

However, the acreage planted with sunflowers increased by 726.8 hectares between 2022 and 2023, a trend that experts believe could significantly decrease imports in the near future.

“If we maintain this momentum, we could greatly reduce edible oil imports in the next few years,” Chepsiror said, emphasising the company’s role in supporting the government’s food security objectives.

Analysts believe that focusing on maize, wheat, and sunflower production is a crucial step toward strengthening Kenya’s agricultural resilience, lowering the import bill, and securing farmers’ livelihoods.