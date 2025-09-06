Women lead in climate smart agriculture practices

Women are at the forefront of adopting Climate-Smart Agriculture practices in the fight against the effects of climate change. [iStockphoto]

Women are at the forefront of adopting Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) practices in the fight against the effects of climate change at 61.4 per cent compared to 38.6 per cent for men.

This highlights women’s critical role in small-scale agriculture, yet they often face numerous challenges in accessing finances, training, and land rights.

In contrast, youths remain underrepresented, while the participation of persons with disabilities remains notably low.

A survey conducted by the Anglican Development Services (ADS), the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, actalliance and other stakeholders, women but different counties shows different numbers across the eight counties surveyed.

The survey involved 232 respondents across the eight counties of Kilifi, Kajiado, Turkana, Busia, Kisumu, Nyeri, Kitui, and Garissa.

Presenting the results, Executive Director of Move on Africa Edwin Ochieng noted a high level of awareness of CSA practices across all eight counties at 79.4 per cent.

Busia and Nyeri recorded 100 per cent awareness, attributed to strong engagement by non-governmental organisations and government agencies. In contrast, Kilifi County had the lowest awareness level at 69.4 per cent, reflecting limited extension services.

The findings were released during a recent high-level climate leadership consultative meeting on enhancing the adaptation and resilience of Kenya’s agricultural sector.

It shows farmers have adopted a range of CSA practices, including water management techniques such as rainwater harvesting, drip irrigation, and solar-powered pumps.

Soil fertility management practices like composting, mulching, and minimal tillage are also widely used. In agroforestry, farmers are planting fruit trees, practising intercropping, and supporting school greening initiatives.

Other adopted practices include the use of drought-resistant crops and livestock, such as green grams, cassava, and Sahiwal cattle, alongside organic farming and natural pest control methods like compost and botanical deterrents.

Additionally, farmers are engaging in climate-resilient fish farming through systems like aquaponics and aquaparks, and are leveraging digital innovations such as mobile apps and WhatsApp to access market and weather information.

The farmers reported accessing information on CSA practices through various channels, with the most common sources being radio/TV at 48.2 per cent, local NGOs (40.8 per cent), farmer-to-farmer exchange (34.2 per cent), and training/seminars (30.3 per cent).

Other sources are social media/mobile platforms (27.2 per cent), public extension services (26.3 per cent), and chief barazas (17.1 per cent).

The survey indicates that farmers accessed a range of information related to CSA, with the most commonly accessed topics including CSA best practices (53.1 per cent), early planting guidance (50.4 per cent), and water conservation techniques (41.7 per cent).

Others included agro-weather advisories (22.8 per cent), early maturing crop varieties (22.4 per cent), feed and fodder conservation (19.3 per cent), as well as early warning messages and contingency planning (18.9 per cent).