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East African businesses expanding into new markets face a growing challenge in moving goods efficiently, creating opportunities for logistics companies as rising e-commerce demand and regional trade put pressure on traditional distribution networks.

Companies selling across multiple cities and countries must increasingly coordinate suppliers, warehouses, retailers and final deliveries, often relying on fragmented transport arrangements that can raise costs and expose businesses to delays.

The challenge is particularly significant for small and medium-sized enterprises, which often lack the capital to maintain vehicle fleets or employ dedicated logistics teams, limiting their ability to compete with larger businesses.

Kenya's online delivery market illustrates the scale of the opportunity.

The Competition Authority of Kenya estimated that the country's platform delivery market generated $103 million in revenue in 2023, with annual growth projected at 19.15% to reach $208.2 million by 2027.

The regulator also projected that the proportion of Kenyans shopping for food and groceries online would increase to 16.7% by 2027 from 9.3% in 2023, equivalent to about 10.5 million consumers.

The growth of online commerce is increasing demand for transportation services covering the entire supply chain, from collecting products from suppliers to moving inventory between warehouses and delivering orders to customers.

But the opportunity extends beyond online shopping.

Manufacturers, supermarkets, pharmaceutical distributors, agricultural businesses and telecommunications companies all depend on reliable transportation to maintain inventories and serve customers.

Fridah Sila, Regional Head of Logistics at Little. [Courtesy]

For businesses operating across East Africa, the challenge is compounded by the need to coordinate deliveries across different markets while managing changing demand, transport capacity and operational disruptions.

This is creating room for logistics providers that aggregate transport services and offer businesses access to different vehicle categories without requiring them to own fleets.

Little Limited, which operates in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, says its logistics business has grown by 70% while maintaining profitability as it shifts towards corporate transportation services.

The company, traditionally associated with ride-hailing, has expanded into first-mile, middle-mile and last-mile logistics, serving businesses including Carrefour, Artcaffé, Kenya Wine Agencies Limited, Safaricom, CFAO Mobility and Hotpoint.

Little plans to expand into Ethiopia, although it has not disclosed the investment required or the expected timeline.

The company's expansion reflects a broader shift in the mobility industry, where technology platforms are seeking additional revenue streams by extending their networks into commercial transportation and goods distribution.

For businesses, outsourcing logistics can reduce the administrative burden of coordinating multiple transport providers. However, the economics depend on whether service providers can deliver goods reliably at costs lower than those associated with independently managed fleets.

Operational risks

The growing complexity of distribution networks also means that simply connecting businesses to vehicles may not be sufficient.

Traffic congestion, vehicle breakdowns, weather disruptions and fluctuating delivery volumes can affect supply chains, particularly in sectors where delays result in lost sales or interrupted production.

Logistics providers are therefore increasingly required to coordinate deliveries, monitor cargo movements and arrange alternative transport when disruptions occur.

"Over the past four years, we have seen first-hand how logistics can become a constraint as businesses grow," said Fridah Sila, Regional Head of Logistics at Little.

"Our role is to remove that complexity and give businesses the capacity, reliability and operational support they need to keep scaling."

Little says its operating model includes real-time journey monitoring and the ability to activate alternative transport capacity when delivery arrangements are disrupted.

The shift towards outsourced logistics could also help smaller businesses access distribution networks previously dominated by companies with substantial fleet investments.

Regional expansion

The opportunity is also tied to the East African Community's ambition to deepen regional trade.

Companies expanding beyond their domestic markets require transportation networks capable of handling larger volumes and serving multiple destinations without significantly increasing distribution costs.

For a Kenyan manufacturer entering Uganda or Tanzania, for example, access to customers alone is insufficient if the cost and reliability of moving products undermine the commercial case for expansion.

This places logistics providers in a position to benefit from regional business growth, provided they can maintain consistent service standards across different markets.

Little Chief Executive Kamal Budhabhatti said the company's ambition was to provide businesses with transportation capacity that could accommodate changing demand and expansion into new markets.

"As companies grow, they need a logistics partner that can absorb changing demand and take responsibility for execution," he said.