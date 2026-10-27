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How AI is shaping future of Kenya's e-commerce

By John Maina | Oct. 27, 2026
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Glovo's Head of Strategy Cindy Kaufmann (left) during the Glovo Future of Commerce Summit in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kenya’s retail sector is entering a new phase as artificial intelligence, digital marketplaces and changing consumer habits reshape how businesses reach customers and how shoppers access everyday products.

The shift took centre stage at Glovo’s inaugural Future of Commerce Summit in Nairobi, which brought together business leaders, retailers, brands and industry partners to examine emerging trends and opportunities in the country’s digital economy.

Discussions at the summit focused on the rise of quick commerce, the growing demand for convenience and the role of technology in helping businesses expand their reach without necessarily opening more physical outlets.

Glovo Kenya Country Managing Director  Caroline Mutuku said businesses needed to adapt to changing consumer expectations as shoppers increasingly seek speed, choice and seamless access to products.

“The way Kenyans shop is changing, and businesses must adapt to these new consumer expectations,” Mutuku said.

Glovo Kenya Country Managing Director Caroline Mutuku. [Courtesy, LinkedIn]

Artificial intelligence featured prominently in discussions, with Glovo showcasing its in-app AI assistant, which integrates language models such as ChatGPT and Claude to support conversational shopping.

The feature allows users to describe what they need in natural language rather than scroll through traditional menus.

The development reflects a broader shift towards more intuitive digital shopping experiences, where technology can simplify product discovery and help connect consumers with retailers. The future of commerce is also extending beyond food delivery into electronics and other consumer goods.

Glovo’s partnership with Oraimo illustrates how digital platforms are creating new channels for brands to reach customers. Oraimo Regional Manager Saixu Fan said digital platforms were becoming increasingly important in meeting consumers’ demand for speed and convenience.

The sector’s growth is reflected in Glovo’s performance, with orders in Kenya rising by 40 per cent year-on-year in 2025. The platform currently supports more than 6,000 merchants across 12 towns and cities.

Since entering Kenya in 2019, businesses on Glovo have generated more than Sh20 billion in sales, approximately 80 per cent of which has gone to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Glovo plans to invest an additional Sh10 billion in Kenya by 2030, supporting expansion beyond Nairobi and reinforcing the role of digital commerce in connecting businesses with consumers.

The summit forms part of the company’s broader efforts to advance discussions on the future of commerce across Africa.

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