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NCTTCA, transporters sign deal to cut fuel use and emissions on Northern Corridor

By Patrick Beja | Nov. 5, 2026
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NCTTCA and KTA partner to cut fuel costs, emissions and road accidents along the Northern Corridor. [iStockphoto]

The Northern Corridor Transit Transport Coordination Authority (NCTTCA) and the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) have signed a three-year agreement that will make freight cheaper, safer and cleaner by cutting fuel use, emissions and road accidents.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in Mombasa by NCTTCA Executive Secretary Dr John Deng and KTA chairman Newton Wang’oo. The two noted that fuel efficiency, safety and environmental sustainability directly affect the competitiveness of regional economies and the cost of doing business.

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