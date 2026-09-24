KCAA: Innovation and partnerships to shape Kenya's aviation future

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Principal Secretary in the Department of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Teresia Mbaika, speaks during the summit. [Courtesy]

The Kenyan aviation sector is growing fast, with notable improvements in passenger traffic, international connectivity, and industry capacity.

According to the Economic Survey 2026 published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, commercial air passenger traffic in Kenya rose by 5.1 per cent, reaching 12.83 million passengers in 2025.

This growth was largely driven by a 9.6 per cent increase in international passenger numbers, which rose to 7.28 million. Domestic passenger numbers held steady at 5.32 million.

Speaking during the recent 10th Aviation Africa Summit in Nairobi, acting Director General of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Nicholas Bodo said that for this growth to remain steady, there must be collaboration across the aviation ecosystem in strengthening safety, efficiency, innovation and sustainable growth within the sector.

Bodo noted that continued partnerships between regulators, industry players and other stakeholders remained essential to advancing Africa’s aviation agenda.

“As regulators, our responsibility is clear: to ensure that aviation systems are safe, secure, efficient and globally compliant, while enabling growth and innovation within the sector. The strength of our aviation ecosystem depends on the effectiveness of our regulatory frameworks and the level of regional coordination we achieve,” he said.

KCAA Chairman Brown Ondego, for his part, underscored the critical role of aviation in Kenya’s economic and social development.

“Aviation has moved far beyond being simply a means of transporting passengers from one destination to another. It is an essential platform for trade, investment, employment, innovation and regional integration,” said Ondego.

He reaffirmed KCAA’s commitment to effective safety and security oversight, efficient air navigation services and the continued development of civil aviation in Kenya.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development Teresia Mbaika reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the continued growth and transformation of Kenya’s aviation and aerospace sector.

“Our mandate is to create an enabling environment in which aviation can grow safely, efficiently, sustainably and competitively,” said Mbaika, highlighting the importance of continued investment in infrastructure, connectivity, innovation, human capital and responsive policy and regulatory frameworks.

In today’s rapidly changing global environment, organisations across all sectors face complex challenges and significant transformations. The aviation industry, in particular, is experiencing a wave of disruption due to technological advancements, shifting consumer expectations, regulatory changes, and economic uncertainties.

To navigate these challenges effectively, companies must adopt strategies that extend beyond traditional methods. This is especially crucial in Africa—a continent brimming with potential but often constrained by various hurdles such as inadequate funding, fragmented ecosystems, and restrictive policy frameworks.

Despite these challenges, Africa’s aviation industry is poised for growth, driven by rising passenger numbers, increased trade, and expanding connectivity across the continent.

However, realising this potential will require the industry to move beyond its current limitations. The focus must shift toward building a more resilient and sustainable aviation sector that can support Africa’s economic and social ambitions. This will necessitate the adoption of innovative approaches, new business models, and, importantly, the power of partnerships.

While the number of business incubators and innovation centres across Africa has grown significantly, the rise of successful startups, particularly in tech and aviation, has not kept pace. For instance, from 2016 to 2019, the number of active tech hubs on the continent more than doubled, growing from 314 to 618.

Yet, many of these hubs struggle with monetisation and long-term sustainability.

This discrepancy highlights the need for more effective support systems and a shift in focus toward nurturing commercially viable solutions.