New innovation to ease container deposit burden on local importers

Kenyan importers are set to gain greater access to container-related financing following a partnership between AP Moller-Maersk and Viaservice-Ke, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Viatrans SA.
The partnership will give eligible Maersk customers access to the Viaservice Container Solution (VCS), a digital trade-financing platform designed to reduce working capital businesses tie up in container deposits.
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