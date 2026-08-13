State agencies, stakeholders to fast-track Mombasa Port's cargo clearance

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A crane hoists a container at Port Reitz Station on the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Mombasa ON July 9, 2026. [AFP]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have agreed to fast-track the efficient clearance of cargo at the Mombasa Port amid concerns about congestion.

To enhance operational efficiency, the two agencies said they would harmonise staff shifts to ensure continuous gate operations and implement 24/7 operations at the Port of Mombasa.

Recognising increasing cargo volumes and the need to preserve critical port space, the meeting explored ways to optimally use other facilities to decongest the Port of Mombasa, including Inland Container Depots and Container Freight Stations, both in Nairobi and Mombasa, as an alternative.

Mombasa port usually gets congested, particularly with containerised cargo, in the last quarter of the year.

KRA Commissioner General Adan Mohammed said sustained collaboration between government agencies and the private sector is critical in positioning the port as a world-class logistics hub.

He termed it a catalyst for Kenya's economic growth. "The success of our port depends on our ability to work together. Our objective is to create a seamless, predictable and efficient cargo clearance environment that supports business growth while protecting the country's revenue.

“Through continuous engagement with our stakeholders, we are removing bottlenecks, embracing technology, and strengthening compliance to create a level playing field for all traders," he stated.

The meeting, jointly convened by KRA and KPA, brought together senior leadership from both institutions, regulatory agencies, the Mombasa County government, Container Freight Station (CFS) operators, shipping agents and representatives from the private sector to review ongoing reforms and agree on measures to improve cargo movement through the Port of Mombasa.

They highlighted the strategic importance of the Port of Mombasa, which currently handles 2.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), making it the region's principal maritime gateway.

The port achieved a record cargo throughput of 45.45 million metric tonnes last year. This represented a 10.9 per cent increase from 40.99 million metric tonnes recorded in 2024.

The meeting reviewed progress in the implementation of the Advanced Cargo Declaration (ACD) system, which was designed to facilitate pre-arrival cargo processing by enabling the submission and verification of cargo documentation before goods are loaded at the port of export.

Since its rollout on August 3, 2026, the ACD platform has received more than 1,000 applications, demonstrating growing uptake by traders and shipping stakeholders of this system.

Stakeholders welcomed the progress made in the implementation of ACD and resolved to continue engaging on operational requirements to ensure a smooth transition while supporting the broader objective, terming it a game-changer in trade facilitation.

KRA and KPA announced plans to commence piloting of the Smart Gate (SG) at the port, supported by enhanced integration between the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) and partner government agencies.

The initiative is expected to automate cargo movement, improve transparency and visibility across the supply chain and reduce delays at the exit points.

CFSs were urged to operate on a 24-hour, seven-day basis and provide favourable tariffs to support uninterrupted cargo evacuation to ease congestion at the port. While reaffirming KRA's commitment to facilitating compliant trade, the Commissioner General emphasised that enforcement against tax evasion and fraud remains a key priority.

"KRA will continue supporting honest businesses through efficient service delivery, but we shall maintain zero tolerance against deliberate non-compliance. Effective enforcement protects compliant traders, safeguards government revenue and enhances Kenya's competitiveness as a regional trade and logistics hub," he said.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment by KRA, KPA and industry stakeholders to sustain the structured engagement platform as the primary mechanism for resolving operational issues, strengthening public-private collaboration and driving reforms that position the Port of Mombasa as the preferred gateway for regional and international trade.