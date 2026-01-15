Funding woes scuttle key Seafarers Council's work

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua at a past event. [File, Standard]

Since its inauguration on April 4 last year in Kilifi County by the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Dr Alfred Mutua, the Seafarers Wages Council (SWC) has yet to start work due to a lack of funds.

The 11-member council was tasked with protecting the rights and welfare of seafarers, including fair pay, safety and security. The team is chaired by a Mombasa-based maritime logistics expert Mwinyi Jahazi. The council is supposed to operate under the Labour and Social Protection Ministry.