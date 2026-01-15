×
The Standard

Funding woes scuttle key Seafarers Council's work

By Patrick Beja | Jan. 15, 2026
Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua at a past event. [File, Standard]

Since its inauguration on April 4 last year in Kilifi County by the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Dr Alfred Mutua, the Seafarers Wages Council (SWC) has yet to start work due to a lack of funds.

The 11-member council was tasked with protecting the rights and welfare of seafarers, including fair pay, safety and security. The team is chaired by a Mombasa-based maritime logistics expert Mwinyi Jahazi. The council is supposed to operate under the Labour and Social Protection Ministry.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Seafarers Wages Council Maritime Labour Convention Seafarers Union of Kenya International Maritime Organisation
.

.

.

The Standard
