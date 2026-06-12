New digital platform lets Kenyans buy gold for as little as Sh20

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Kenyans seeking alternative ways to save and grow their money can now invest in gold from as little as Sh20 using their mobile phones following the launch of a new gold-backed digital platform in the country.

Ubuntu Tribe, a financial technology company that specialises in asset-backed financial products, announced its entry into the Kenyan market, describing the country as a strategic hub for its African expansion plans.

The firm's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, said the platform allows users to purchase fractions of physical gold through a mobile application, with the gold held in audited and insured vaults.

"People can buy gold from their phones for as low as 20 Kenya shillings. The gold is audited, insured and stored in some of the most protected vaults," Toure said during the launch in Nairobi.

The company argues that gold offers a reliable store of value, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty. According to Toure, individuals who preserve part of their savings in gold can shield themselves from the effects of inflation and currency depreciation.

The move comes at a time when more Kenyans are exploring investment opportunities beyond conventional savings accounts, with mobile money platforms, money market funds and digital investment products gaining popularity.

Ubuntu Tribe says customers will be able to buy, transfer or convert their gold holdings into cash through its platform. The company also plans to introduce educational content aimed at improving financial literacy among users.

Toure said Kenya's leadership in mobile money innovation, coupled with its youthful and tech-savvy population, made it an ideal market for the firm's expansion.

"It would be unfair for that potential to be limited because people don't have access to opportunities to build wealth," he said.

The company further revealed that it is engaging regulators and operating within Kenya's regulatory sandbox framework as it seeks to establish a long-term presence in the country.

As digital financial products continue to evolve, experts say public trust, transparency and effective regulation will play a crucial role in determining whether Kenyans embrace new asset-backed investment solutions.