New incubation platform offers guaranteed funding for African ideas

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Chinese-backed fund pledges $1.25bn to back African entrepreneurs from the idea stage, with free office space and manufacturing linkages, as startup equity financing on the continent declines. [iStock)

An African entrepreneur with nothing but an idea will soon gain access to guaranteed funding, a prospect that has eluded innovators on a continent where capital has historically arrived only after proof of concept.

That changes with Project Falcon, a $1.25 billion (Sh161.8 billion) incubation platform launched on Tuesday that commits to funding entrepreneurs at the pre-seed stage, before a product exists or a business is formally established.

The platform, backed by $250 million (Sh32.4 billion) annually over five years, also offers free office space, mentorship and direct linkages to Chinese manufacturers, targeting the financing gap that kills most African business ideas before they reach any investor.

"Project Falcon comes with guaranteed funding for winning ideas, and it is one of a kind because it invests at the idea stage," said Wen Liu, chairman of Treadway Investment Bank, one of the initiative's backers.

The first incubation hub opens in Sandton, South Africa, on July 1, with a Nairobi facility planned, subject to demand.

Target sectors include fashion, cosmetics, consumer electronics, green technology, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, gaming, renewable energy, agriculture and food processing.

Invasion Limited, the platform's funding partner, will provide what the backers describe as "smart capital," combining financial support with operational and strategic guidance to help startups scale sustainably.

Treadway will handle entrepreneur recruitment, business planning, investor presentations and manufacturing linkages with China.

Liu tied the initiative to the planned Annual Africa-China Investment and Trade Conference scheduled for Guangzhou in September.

"As we are busy preparing for ACICT, Project Falcon is by far the best investment extension of our efforts to bolster trade relations between Chinese manufacturers, investors and traders and African businesses," said Liu.

The launch comes as African startups face declining equity financing from venture capital firms, even as debt fundraising on the continent nearly doubled in 2025.