×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Coastal startups test regional markets without capital backing

By Manuel Ntoyai | Jan. 15, 2026

Participants at the Wavemakers Supplier Connect: Mombasa Edition, discuss business opportunities and regional market strategies. [Manuel Ntoyai, Standard]

Kenya’s coast region is producing technology and digital businesses that are entering regional markets through operational changes rather than capital injections, according to founders involved in recent cross-border expansions.

The activity spans digital media, education technology and software services and comes without major funding rounds or direct government support, a departure from the capital-centred model that has shaped much of Kenya’s startup growth over the past decade.

Several founders said growth followed internal restructuring rather than new investment, with teams adjusting pricing, narrowing products and targeting specific regional clients after struggling to scale locally.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Some of the businesses passed through private mentorship and training initiatives in Mombasa between 2024 and 2025, where participants focused on cost control, customer acquisition and regional trade exposure rather than fundraising.

One example is StockApp, an agri-tech startup that altered its operating model after reviewing customer uptake.

Ken Gitonga, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of StockApp, said the company shifted away from feature development to focus on sales.

“We spent too much time adding features and not enough on customer acquisition,” said Gitonga.

After restructuring, the company expanded operations into Tanzania and recorded a 30 per cent revenue increase in the third quarter of 2025. StockApp later joined Safaricom’s Spark Accelerator Cohort Two, the only startup from Kenya’s Coast in the intake.

Other firms reported changes without immediate scale. Mwangaza Magazine, a digital publication, revised its pricing after failing to generate sustainable revenue under its initial model.

Stephen Caloo, Lead Editor of Mwangaza Magazine, said the team underestimated the cost of service delivery.

“Mentorship gave us space to refine our business model,” said Caloo.

The publication has since attracted clients outside Kenya, though Caloo said growth remains gradual.

Participants in the programmes included youth under thirty-five seeking digital skills and business support amid limited formal employment opportunities along the Coast.

Sarah Kiiru, a fourth-year information technology student at the Technical University of Mombasa, said the training exposed gaps between technical skills and commercial application.

“I could build, but I lacked clarity on applying my skills to actual market problems,” said Kiiru.

Another participant, Musa Sharif, said mentorship shifted his focus from product development to problem-solving.

“One mentor told me, ‘Don’t just build a product—build a solution that delivers value,’” said Sharif.

Despite the regional moves, founders said challenges remain, including limited access to capital, thin margins and reliance on small client bases. Several said expansion has increased operating costs without immediate returns.

While Nairobi continues to dominate venture capital flows and state-backed innovation programmes, the recent activity along the Coast suggests some firms are attempting regional entry through incremental operational decisions rather than funding-driven scale.

Whether those efforts can be sustained without capital backing remains unclear.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Coast Startups Regional Market Expansion Tanzania Market Entry Startup Scaling Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
59 mins ago
Kenya trade strategy with Iran at crossroad over Trump's warning
Business
By Brian Ngugi
59 mins ago
It'd be counterproductive for State to ditch private advocates
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
By Nancy Gitonga 59 mins ago
NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
By Esther Dianah 59 mins ago
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
By Kamau Muthoni 59 mins ago
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
By Edward Indakwa and David Odongo 59 mins ago
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved