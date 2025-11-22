Standard journalist wins continental biotechnology reporting award

From left: Dr Margaret Karembu, director of ISAAA AfriCenter, Standard Group's Agutu Rosa, former Busia Woman representative Florence Mutua (right) display a dummy cheque at the OFAB Media Awards, Olesereni Hotel, Nairobi, Friday, November 22, 2025.

Standard Group journalist Agutu Rosa has won the television category at the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology in Africa (OFAB) Media Awards, beating competitors from nine countries in a continental contest that recognises excellence in science journalism.

Agutu received the award at the Olesereni Hotel in Nairobi on Friday during the climax of OFAB Africa's Annual Review and Planning Meeting, which drew journalists and biotechnology stakeholders from across the continent.

The win follows her October victory at the OFAB-Kenya Media Awards, where she claimed both the television and overall national titles.

"Awards like this remind us of the importance of telling accurate stories and simplifying it for our audience," said Agutu upon receiving the recognition.

The award comes with a cash prize, an iPhone 15 Pro and a certificate.

OFAB, a collaborative initiative of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) and the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA) AfriCenter, operates in 10 African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Rwanda, Mozambique and Malawi.

The awards honour journalists who produce accurate, ethical and evidence-based reporting on agricultural biotechnology, a field that has sparked fierce debate in Kenya since the government lifted its ban on genetically modified organisms in 2022.

Kenya has since moved to commercialise biotech crops, such as Bt Cotton and Bt Maize, to combat pests, drought, and hunger, making accurate science reporting critical in countering misinformation.

"To anyone out there dreaming of telling stories that matter, keep going. Keep writing, keep imagining. The world needs your voice," Agutu told the gathering.

She thanked her editors and Standard Group for providing the platform and support that made her work possible.

The OFAB Media Awards have recognised more than 170 journalists at the national level and 48 at the continental level since their inception.

The awards aim to bridge the information gap between scientists, policymakers and the public by encouraging clear communication of complex biotechnology concepts.