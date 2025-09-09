AI makes mistakes, journalists told

Some of the journalists who participated in the workshop. [Xinhua]

Journalists across the country have been cautioned against over reliance on Artificial Intelligence, AI.

During a Xinhua’s half-day training workshop themed ‘The Rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Its Impact on Journalism’ scribes were urged to exercise autonomy over their work.

Dr Yingying Chen, Associate Professor, the School of Journalism and Communication Renmin University of China said journalists must bear the basic journalism skills like writing and knowing how to interview sources.

“All we are saying is that journalists must be responsible enough to have some autonomy over their work. AI will not go to the field to find sources or interview them but journalist do,” said Ms Chen.

While dismissing claims that AI is a threat to journalism, Ms Chen asserted that AI has great technology that journalists can use to assist them finish the production process.

“What journalist must always remember that AI is a double-edge sword and it makes mistakes. While on the other hand it frees them from boring tasks, how it is used is what makes the difference,” she said.

Ms Chen said the only challenge that stands in the way is that AI has been exposed to fake news and disinformation that requires vigorous fact checking.

“We’ve seen how AI is making misinformation more powerful in elections, health, and conflict. But here’s the important thing, technology is only half the story, the other half is us, human psychology,” she said.

Some of the journalists who participated in the workshop. [Xinhua]

According to her, although AI may create the falsehoods, it is human uncertainty, identities and distrust that make them spread.

“To this end, newsrooms must be deliberate on coming up with effective internal communication processes to facilitate the adoption of AI,” she said.

Nearly 100 participants, including editors and news reporters from over 10 media outlets attended the training, which was conducted in a hybrid format.

The participants were also taken through the journey of Xinhua News Agency's adoption of AI throughout its new production pipeline, from news gathering to research, editing, and dissemination.

Participants were further told that while AI will not replace human journalists, the technology is largely assistive and can be utilised to boost efficiency in news-gathering, packaging, and dissemination.

Such AI tools can be useful in transcribing, analysing data, and developing graphics.