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Kevin Wekesa of Kabras Sugar (right) in a past Kenya Cup match against KCB. [Kenya Cup Media]

Rayvone Ambale netted a brace as Kabras Sugar kicked off their title defence on the front foot following their Kenya Cup 20-15 victory over archrivals KCB at the Kakamega Showgrounds yesterday.

Ambale produced a man of the match performance in the first half that saw the millers continue their dominance as they stretched their unbeaten run to 55 matches.

KCB’s Austin Sikutwa got the match underway in style by scoring the opening try inside the first minutes for a 5-0 lead after Brian Wahinya missed the conversion.

Immediately after the restart, Jackson Siketa went over for a try converted by Samuel Omollo for a 7-5 lead.

Rayvone Ambale added the second try moments later for 12-5 lead with Omollo’s conversion going wide before the Shujaa star stretched the scores to 17-5 with his second try of the match.

Bob Muhati responded for the bankers with a big time try that despite changing the kicker to Austin Sikutwa, the conversion still went wide as KCB trailed 17-10.

The bankers would be penalised moments before half time, an opportunity the defending champs took to score a penalty through Omollo and stretch their lead to 20-10 at the break.

In the final half, Richell Wangila lifted the visitors tempo with a try for KCB to cut the lead to 20-15 after another missed conversion by second half substitute Steven Osumba.

Speaking after the match, Kabras Sugar head coach Carlos Katywa said he was impressed with his boys show.

Considering it was the opening game of the season, Katywa expected some low times but he was happy that his players were up to the match of KCB.

“We started poorly but recovered well to take charge of the game. It was a very high octane game that demanded a collective effort which my boys did despite letting in some easy tries," said Katywa.

“You can’t write out KCB, they are a strong rugby side with quality players and we had to match man for man and play even better to win this game.

“The way we handled and defended their momentum attacks, one of their strongest features was impressive including discipline to avoid giving too many penalties that were very limited today,” adde the South African tactician.

At RFUEA Grounds, Kenya Harlequin survived an early season scare to see off a stubborn Strathmore University Leos 31-25.

Meanwhile, Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad welcomed Mwamba back to Kenya Cup in fashion following 27-25 win over Kulabu.

Kenya Cup results

Kabras Sugar 20-15 KCB

Kenya Harlequin 31-25 Strathmore

Mamba 27-25 Blak Blad