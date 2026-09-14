Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ambale, Lukusi and Mauve named in Shujaa's provisional squad for Safari Sevens

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 14, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Shujaa provisonal players after the Christie Sevens. [KRU Media]

Rayvone Ambale and Michael Lukusi have been rewarded for their impressive sevens season with Kabras Sugar after earning places in Shujaa’s provisional squad for the Safari Sevens.

Kisumu RFC speedster Harrison Mauve is also among the new faces in the squad announced by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) ahead of the new season.

The trio stood out during the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, earning a chance to fight for places in the national team as Kenya prepares for another busy campaign.

Ambale and Lukusi were instrumental in Kabras’ strong run to second place in the national circuit. The Kakamega side also claimed the Driftwood and Dala Sevens titles, underlining their quality throughout the season.

Their inclusion adds fresh options to a Shujaa side that has retained several familiar names.

KCB’s George Ooro, Vincent Onyala and Samuel Asati are back in the provisional squad, alongside Nygel Amaitsa, Festus Safari and David Nyangige.

Kevin Wekesa, another regular in the national set-up, leads a seven-man Kabras contingent that also includes Brian Mutua, Mathias Osimbo, Jackson Siketi and Patrick Lumumba.

Mauve’s selection is particularly significant for Kisumu RFC, who endured a difficult circuit but still produced moments of quality. The youngster was one of the club’s brightest performers, using his pace and skills to catch the eye during the season.

His inclusion gives the Lake Victoria-based club a player to celebrate as he takes his first major step towards establishing himself in the national team.

Menengai Oilers have contributed John Okoth, Glacious Owino and Lucky Onyango, while Strathmore are represented by Stanislaus Shikoli, Gabriel Ayimba and Victor Mola.

Daystar have three players in the squad, Clinton Amukwachi, Patrick Odongo and Arnold Agonda, with Mwamba, Nakuru, Harlequins and MMUST also represented.

The provisional selection reflects KRU’s attempt to combine experience with players who impressed during the domestic circuit.

For the likes of Ooro, Onyala, Asati and Wekesa, the task will be to maintain their places, while Ambale, Lukusi and Mauve will be looking to turn their club form into a place in the final squad.

The players will report to the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi on Thursday for the start of training.

The camp will allow the technical team to assess the players before naming the final squad for the Safari Sevens.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Safari Sevens Shujaa
.

Latest Stories

Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Rift Valley
By Wycliff Kipsang
4 hrs ago
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
National
By Irene Githinji
4 hrs ago
By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
By Wycliff Kipsang 4 hrs ago
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Ruto's coattailers: Politicians who cannot afford a 2027 election loss
By Brian Kisanji 4 hrs ago
Ruto's coattailers: Politicians who cannot afford a 2027 election loss
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved