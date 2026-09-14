Ambale, Lukusi and Mauve named in Shujaa's provisional squad for Safari Sevens

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Shujaa provisonal players after the Christie Sevens. [KRU Media]

Rayvone Ambale and Michael Lukusi have been rewarded for their impressive sevens season with Kabras Sugar after earning places in Shujaa’s provisional squad for the Safari Sevens.

Kisumu RFC speedster Harrison Mauve is also among the new faces in the squad announced by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) ahead of the new season.

The trio stood out during the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, earning a chance to fight for places in the national team as Kenya prepares for another busy campaign.

Ambale and Lukusi were instrumental in Kabras’ strong run to second place in the national circuit. The Kakamega side also claimed the Driftwood and Dala Sevens titles, underlining their quality throughout the season.

Their inclusion adds fresh options to a Shujaa side that has retained several familiar names.

KCB’s George Ooro, Vincent Onyala and Samuel Asati are back in the provisional squad, alongside Nygel Amaitsa, Festus Safari and David Nyangige.

Kevin Wekesa, another regular in the national set-up, leads a seven-man Kabras contingent that also includes Brian Mutua, Mathias Osimbo, Jackson Siketi and Patrick Lumumba.

Mauve’s selection is particularly significant for Kisumu RFC, who endured a difficult circuit but still produced moments of quality. The youngster was one of the club’s brightest performers, using his pace and skills to catch the eye during the season.

His inclusion gives the Lake Victoria-based club a player to celebrate as he takes his first major step towards establishing himself in the national team.

Menengai Oilers have contributed John Okoth, Glacious Owino and Lucky Onyango, while Strathmore are represented by Stanislaus Shikoli, Gabriel Ayimba and Victor Mola.

Daystar have three players in the squad, Clinton Amukwachi, Patrick Odongo and Arnold Agonda, with Mwamba, Nakuru, Harlequins and MMUST also represented.

The provisional selection reflects KRU’s attempt to combine experience with players who impressed during the domestic circuit.

For the likes of Ooro, Onyala, Asati and Wekesa, the task will be to maintain their places, while Ambale, Lukusi and Mauve will be looking to turn their club form into a place in the final squad.

The players will report to the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi on Thursday for the start of training.

The camp will allow the technical team to assess the players before naming the final squad for the Safari Sevens.