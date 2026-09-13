Oilers, Kabras and KCB storm into Christie Sevens quarters

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800 Club Afrique’s Leachim Adams is tackled by Mean Machine players during their Christie Sevens match at RFUEA Grounds yesterday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Menengai Oilers, Kabras Sugar and KCB Rugby Club booked their places in the quarter-finals of the Christie Sevens after winning their opening two matches at RFUEA Grounds yesterday.

The results have also kept the battle for the 2026 SportPesa National Sevens Circuit title alive, with KCB moving closer to being crowned champions at the final leg of the season.

KCB, who lead the overall standings, are six points ahead of second-placed Kabras and need only to reach the semi-finals today to secure the national title.

The bankers strongly began their Christie campaign, beating MMUST 40-5 before producing an equally impressive 40-5 victory over Club Afrique in their second match.

Kabras, who must win the Christie Sevens and hope KCB are eliminated in the quarters, also made a good start. They beat NYS Spades 12-5 in their opening match before defeating Mean Machine 22-7.

The Western Kenya side therefore remain in the hunt for the circuit title, but their hopes depend on KCB failing to reach the last four.

Oilers also impressed in Pool B, beating Strathmore Leos 17-10 before overcoming Kisumu 19-14 in their second match.

Christie is the final leg of this year’s circuit, making every match today important as teams fight for the title and valuable points.

KCB will enter the quarter-finals with confidence after scoring 80 points in their two matches while conceding only 10. Their strong start has put them within touching distance of the overall crown.

Club Afrique, who had stunned hosts Kenya Harlequins 26-19 in the opening round, could not maintain their momentum against KCB, going down 40-5 in the second match. Harlequins recovered to beat MMUST 27-12.

NYS Spades bounced back from their 12-5 defeat to Kabras by beating Blak Blad 19-7. Blak Blad had earlier defeated Mean Machine 15-12.

Strathmore also recovered from their opening defeat to Oilers by hammering Nondies 26-0, while Nondies had started with a 17-14 victory over Kisumu.

Mwamba produced one of the biggest wins of the second round, crushing Embu 48-0 after beating Impala 19-12 in their opener.

Daystar Falcons were even more ruthless, following their 44-0 win over Embu with a 46-10 victory against Impala.

The strong performances from Mwamba and Daystar have added to the competition for the remaining quarter-final places.

Kabras, meanwhile, have no room for error. They must win the Christie Sevens and hope KCB stumble in the quarter-finals if they are to snatch the overall circuit crown.

For KCB, reaching the semi-finals tomorrow will be enough to seal the championship, bringing the 2026 National Sevens Circuit to a decisive finish at the Christie Sevens.