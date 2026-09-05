MMUST RFC keen to upset bigwigs at Embu Sevens

Audio By Vocalize

MMUST winger Tyson Juma (left) in action against Zetech. [MMUST RFC]

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) will head into the Embu 7s this weekend with little pressure and plenty of belief as they look to upset some of the bigger names in the National Sevens Circuit.

The university side has been drawn in a tough Group D alongside former champions Mwamba, Zetech Oaks and Daystar Falcons. While KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar are leading the race for the overall circuit title, MMUST are taking a different approach.

MMUST coach John Asila says his players are in Embu to enjoy their rugby, but that does not mean they will be easy opponents.

“We are going there to enjoy ourselves and play rugby without pressure. We know the teams in our pool are strong, but we also know we can compete with them,” said Asila.

MMUST will open their campaign against Daystar Falcons today (11am). They will then face Mwamba at 2pm before completing their pool matches against Zetech Oaks at 4.20pm.

Asila believes the opening match will be important because a positive start could give his young team the confidence needed to take on the more experienced sides.

“We have to start well against Daystar. We will take one game at a time and avoid putting too much pressure on the players. If we play our game and keep our shape, we can cause problems,” he said.

The coach is also aware of the threat posed by Mwamba, who have a long history in Kenyan sevens rugby. The two sides meet in the second round, giving MMUST little time to recover before facing one of the established teams in the group.

“Mwamba have experience and they know how to play sevens. Against them, we have to be disciplined and make sure we do not give them easy chances. We will respect them, but we will not fear them,” said Asila.

The final pool match against Zetech Oaks could prove crucial in deciding who advances to the knockout stage. By then, MMUST will have a clear picture of what they need to do.

Asila says his players will approach the three matches with the same attitude.

“We are not looking at the names of the teams. We are looking at what we can do on the field. We want to defend together, keep the ball when we have it and take our chances,” he said.

The Embu 7s kicks off at 8.40am, with MSC Rugby facing Kisumu RFC before KCB Rugby meet KU Blak Blad at 9am. Hosts Embu RFC take on NYS Spades at 9:20am, while Menengai Oilers face Kenya Harlequin at 9.40am. Nondescripts and Strathmore Leos meet at 10am, followed by the Kabras-Nakuru clash at 10.20am. Mwamba and Zetech Oaks will then face off at 10.40am.