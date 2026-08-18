Kabeberi 7s gives KCB the perfect bounce-back

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KCB celebrate after winning their Kabeberi Sevens title. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

KCB rugby team used the Kabeberi Sevens to remind their rivals why they remain the team to beat in the National Sevens Circuit.

The bankers successfully defended their Kabeberi title after edging Strathmore Leos 14-12 in a thrilling final at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

The victory was more than just another trophy for KCB. It was also an important response after a disappointing fifth-place finish at the Dala Sevens in Kisumu two weeks ago.

George Ooro and Mike Wekesa scored KCB’s tries, while Brian Wahinya converted both to give the bankers the narrow win. Strathmore captain Gabriel Ayimba scored twice, but one of the tries was not converted, leaving the Leos two points short at the final whistle.

The win also gave KCB a major boost in their bid for a third straight National Sevens Circuit title. After three legs, the bankers have moved back to the top of the standings with 57 points, six ahead of Kabras Sugar.

KCB collected 22 points at the opening Prinsloo Sevens, bagged 13 at Dala and picked up another 22 at Kabeberi. Their strong form in Nairobi showed their ability to recover quickly after a poor tournament.

Mwamba Rugby Ladies celebrate after winning the Kabeberi Sevens title. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kabras, who lead the standings after the first two legs, dropped to second with 51 points. They had their best outing at Dala, where they collected 22 points, but their Kabeberi campaign ended in the quarter-finals after a loss to Menengai Oilers. They earned only 10 points in Nairobi.

Kenya Harlequin remain third with 45 points. Their consistency has been impressive, with 15 points from each of the three legs. They are also the only team to have reached the semi-finals in all three tournaments this season.

For Strathmore, reaching their first National Sevens Circuit final was a major achievement despite the narrow loss. The university side showed strong character throughout the tournament, especially as they continued to mourn Uganda international Hamza Muhaise, who died last week after collapsing following a training session.

Ayimba said the team drew strength from their late teammate as they pushed for a place in the final.

“We wanted to play for Hamza. His death affected all of us, but we knew he would have wanted us to fight and give our best,” said Ayimba.

Kabeberi also saw Mwamba RFC Ladies retain the women’s title after beating Kenya Harlequin Queens 12-7. Faith Livoi and Sinaida Nyachio scored for Mwamba, while Marvel Oswago replied for Harlequin.

The win extended Mwamba’s dominance at their home tournament after they also lifted last year’s title.

In Division Two, NYS Spades beat Kabete Stallions 14-0 to win the title and earn promotion to Division One. Bravin Wekesa scored both tries and converted them as Spades sealed their return to the top division.

Attention now shifts to the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa, where KCB will be expected to build on their Kabeberi success.