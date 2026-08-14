Champs Kisii School and Upper Hill show their might in rugby 15s

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Kisii School and Upper Hill School rugby teams battle during the national games finals in Kisumu. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Champions Kisii School dismantled Uganda’s Namilyango College to begin their title defence with an emphatic 47-3 victory as the 2026 East Africa rugby 15s began yesterday at Sokoine University of Agriculture in Morogoro, Tanzania.

Kisii, who finished second at the nationals, totally outplayed the Ugandans, who surrendered to their fate, for they could not keep up with the Kenyans' pace.

In another encounter, national champions and former East Africa winners Upper Hill beat Uganda’s St Mary’s College Kisubi 25-12 in a tightly contested duel. Richard Omondi, Shavan Ochieng, Abdalla Mohammed, and Shakur Ndaira touched down once for Upper Hill with Benjamin Echeru adding five points from a penalty and a conversion.

Kisubi put up a spirited fight as Kelvin Alipio and Andrew Kizito scored a try each, with Trey Gateja making one successful conversion. Upper Hill captain Chris Wekesa said that he was glad their game strategy worked and they were looking forward to winning their second match so they could improve their chances of lifting the trophy.

"Going into the match, we had agreed that we must win our opening game because in a round-robin challenge only victory and points matter. I’m happy we achieved our first goal, and now we are focusing on our next game.”

In handball, holders Moi Girls Kamusinga made their intentions to successfully defend their title with a resounding 36-25 in their opening Group A match. However, it was a tough start for last year’s bronze medalists St Joseph’s Girls Senior School Kitale as they lost 34-40 in Group B.

Today, Kamusinga will take on homegirls Kazima while St Joseph’s will play Uganda’s Kibuli Secondary School.

Kamusinga coach Godfrey Simiyu said that they are determined to retain the title despite the stiff competition from their opponents. “Our main objective is to successfully defend the title and the girls understand that they need to turn up for every task. We started well and we want to keep the momentum and fight to the end.”

In the boys' contest, newcomers St Austin Matuu Day had a tough start, losing their opener 23-40 to Uganda’s Gombe Secondary School.