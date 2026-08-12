Kenya Chipu claims fourth Barthes Cup title to qualify for World Cup

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Kenya Chipu celebrate after winning the 2026 Barthes Cup title in Uganda. [Rugby Africa]​

Kenya’s under-20 rugby team, Chipu, has added another chapter to their growing history after winning a record fourth Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy and earning a place at the World Rugby Junior Trophy.

Chipu sealed the continental title after beating Namibia 33-14 in the final at Muteesa II Stadium in Kampala on Tuesday, moving ahead of Namibia as the most successful team in the competition.

For captain Justine Ng’ombe, the achievement showed the team’s determination to finish the tournament on a high. “The Namibians came hard at us, but we managed to control the game,” Ng’ombe said.

The victory capped a strong tournament for Chipu, who had earlier defeated Zimbabwe 35-21 in the semi-finals. That result gave the young Kenyans confidence as they went into the final knowing another difficult test awaited them.

Ng’ombe said Namibia proved to be stronger than expected, forcing Kenya to work hard for the trophy.

“We didn’t expect that they would be this tough, considering that they didn’t play particularly well against Tunisia in the semi-finals,” he said.

Despite the challenge, Kenya showed the same quality that had carried them through the tournament. They went into the break leading 14-0 before Namibia fought back with two tries early in the second half.

Chipu responded strongly, scoring three more tries to take control of the contest. Michael Andale, Jibril Lugonzo, Brian Kiptanui, Rayvon Avunga and replacement forward Randy Outuma were Kenya’s try scorers.

The title is Kenya’s fourth since the competition was rebranded in 2016 and named after the late Jean-Luc Barthes, a former World Rugby Services Manager for Africa.

Chipu first lifted the trophy in 2019 before retaining it in 2021. They won it again in 2024 and have now added the 2026 title, making Kenya the most successful side in the history of the tournament.

For Ng’ombe, however, the celebrations are only the beginning as the team now turns its attention to the World Rugby Junior Trophy.

“It means a lot to us as players and to Kenya. We came here with a clear target and we have achieved it,” he said.

The captain believes the experience gained in Uganda will help the players when they face stronger opposition at the global tournament.

“We are happy with the title, but this is not the end. We now have the World Rugby Junior Trophy, and we have to prepare well for it,” Ng’ombe added.

The World Rugby Junior Trophy qualification also gives the young players an important opportunity to gain international experience and continue their development.

After conquering Africa, Chipu will now look beyond the continent with the confidence of being the most successful team in the history of the Barthes Trophy.