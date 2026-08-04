Kabras and KCB set to renew fierce rivalry at Kabeberi Sevens

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KCB forward George Ooro (center) in action against Kabras Sugar during the Prinsloo Sevens finals. [KCB Media]

Dala Sevens champions Kabras Sugar RFC will renew their growing rivalry with defending National Sevens Circuit champions KCB Rugby after the two heavyweights were drawn together in the toughest pool of the Kabeberi Sevens tournament.

The third leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit will be played on August 15 and 16 at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, with teams chasing valuable circuit points as the race for the overall title gathers pace.

Fresh from lifting the Dala Sevens title in Kisumu after beating Menengai Oilers 19-5 in the final, Kabras have been placed in Pool D alongside KCB Rugby, Nakuru RFC and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) Rugby.

The pool is already being viewed as the tournament's "group of death" because of the quality and recent form of the four teams.

Kabras will head into the tournament full of confidence after ending their wait for the Dala Sevens title, but they now face another difficult test as they continue their search for a first-ever Kabeberi Sevens crown.

KCB, who are both the defending National Sevens Circuit and Kabeberi Sevens champions, will be determined to bounce back after a disappointing outing in Kisumu. The bankers were knocked out in the Dala Sevens quarter-finals by Kenya Harlequins, ending their hopes of defending that title.

MMUST are also expected to pose a serious challenge after holding KCB to a thrilling 19-19 draw during the Dala Sevens pool matches. Nakuru RFC complete the highly competitive group and will be hoping to upset the more fancied sides.

Elsewhere, Pool A features Kenya Harlequins, Daystar Falcons, Kisumu RFC and invited side Impala Rugby. Harlequins will be looking to build on the confidence gained from their impressive run to fourth place in Kisumu, where they stunned KCB in the quarter-finals.

Hosts Mwamba RFC headline Pool B alongside Strathmore Leos, Nondescripts RFC and newly promoted CUEA Monks, who earned promotion after winning the Dala Sevens Division Two title.

Dala Sevens runners-up Menengai Oilers lead Pool C, where they will face Zetech Oaks, KU Blak Blad and invited side Mombasa Rugby.

With fierce rivalries, crucial circuit points and the race for silverware intensifying, another thrilling weekend of sevens rugby is expected in Nairobi.