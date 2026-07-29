Eyes on KCB, Kabras Sugar and Kisumu ahead of Dala Sevens

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KCB in action against Blak Blad during last year's Dala Sevens in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

The battle for the 2026 National Sevens Circuit continues this weekend when teams converge at Mamboleo Stadium for the Dala Sevens, the second leg of the series.

With valuable circuit points up for grabs, defending champions KCB Rugby, Kenya Cup winners Kabras Sugar and hosts Kisumu RFC will all be under pressure to deliver strong performances.

KCB head into the Kisumu tournament with confidence after winning the opening leg, the Prinsloo Sevens, in Nakuru. The bankers lead the Division One standings with 22 points, three ahead of Kabras Sugar, who finished runners-up and sit second with 19 points.

The early lead gives KCB a slight advantage, but another slip could allow Kabras to close the gap or even move ahead before the circuit reaches its halfway stage.

KCB have been drawn in Pool A alongside MMUST, Impala RFC and Zetech Oaks. On paper, the bankers look like favourites to top the group, although MMUST have already shown they can trouble the top teams after collecting 10 points in Nakuru.

Impala will also be eager to improve after managing only five points in the opening round, while Zetech Oaks will be aiming to cause an upset.

Kabras Sugar face what could be the toughest pool of the tournament. They have been grouped with Nakuru RFC, Strathmore Leos and newly promoted Embu RFC in Pool D.

Nakuru will be keen to bounce back after finishing sixth in the standings with 12 points, while Strathmore Leos have proved they can compete against the leading sides despite sitting ninth with eight points. Kabras will therefore have little room for error if they hope to keep pace with KCB.

Hosts Kisumu RFC will enjoy home support as they compete in Pool C against Nondescripts RFC, Daystar Falcons and Mwamba RFC.

Kisumu are still searching for their first major breakthrough after earning just one point in the opening leg. However, playing in front of their fans could inspire a better showing.

The task will not be easy. Nondescripts are third overall with 17 points after an impressive start to the season, while Daystar Falcons are tied for fourth with Kenya Harlequin on 15 points. Mwamba, who collected five points in Nakuru, are also capable of making life difficult for the hosts.

Pool B is equally competitive, featuring Kenya Harlequin, Blak Blad, Menengai Oilers and MSC Rugby. Harlequin will be looking to keep pressure on the leading teams, while Blak Blad and Oilers are eager to climb the standings after mixed starts to the campaign.

With KCB chasing back-to-back titles, Kabras determined to cut the deficit and Kisumu hoping to make home advantage count, fans can expect another thrilling weekend of sevens rugby in the lakeside city.