Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kisumu RFC target fresh start as Prinsloo Sevens opens National Sevens Circuit

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 22, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kisumu RFC players during the launch of the Dala Sevens at Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu. [Courtesy, Kisumu RFC Media]

Kisumu RFC will be out to put last season's Kenya Cup disappointment behind them when the 2026-27 National Sevens Circuit kicks off with the Prinsloo Sevens at Nakuru Athletic Club on Saturday.

After suffering relegation from the Kenya Cup, the lakeside club is using the sevens season as the first step in rebuilding confidence before beginning life in the KRU Championship.

A strong showing in Nakuru would provide the perfect boost for a side determined to return to the top flight at the earliest opportunity.

Captain Christopher Otieno says the players are eager to make a statement after a difficult 15s campaign and believes the circuit presents an opportunity to start a new chapter.

"Our goal is to compete for every match and show that Kisumu RFC is still a strong club. Last season was tough, but we have learned from it. We want to play good rugby, fight for positive results and build confidence that we can carry into the Championship season," said Otieno.

Kisumu have been handed a tricky assignment in Pool B, where they will face defending Prinsloo Sevens champions Strathmore Leos, university side Daystar Falcons and MMUST RFC.

Strathmore Leos are expected to be the favourites after winning last year's Prinsloo title and remain one of the most consistent teams in the shorter version of the game. However, Kisumu will be confident of challenging for a place in the knockout rounds if they can build momentum from their opening matches.

Daystar Falcons and MMUST have also become regular competitors on the national circuit and are capable of punishing any side that fails to take its chances. That leaves Pool B wide open, with every match likely to play a big role in deciding the quarter-final places.

Elsewhere, Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar will begin another attempt to conquer the sevens game after years of dominating the 15-a-side competition. The Kakamega-based club has won the Kenya Cup for five straight seasons and lifted the Enterprise Cup for the sixth consecutive year, but success in sevens has continued to elude them.

Kabras headline a competitive Pool A alongside Kenya Harlequin, Mwamba RFC and Embu RFC. Harlequin and Mwamba have rich sevens traditions and enough experience to trouble any opponent, making it one of the toughest groups of the opening leg.

Defending National Sevens Circuit champions KCB Rugby, who have dominated the shortened version of the game in recent years, begin the defence of their title in Pool C against CUEA Monks, Nondescripts and newly promoted NYS Spades. KCB will once again start as one of the favourites after their impressive run-in last season's circuit.

Hosts Nakuru RFC lead Pool D, where they will battle neighbours Menengai Oilers, Impala RFC and Blak Blad. With local support behind them, Nakuru will hope to make home advantage count, although Oilers and Impala have the quality and experience to fight for top spot.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kisumu RFC Prinsloo Sevens National Sevens Circuit Rugby
.

Latest Stories

How we can turn young people into agents of transformation
How we can turn young people into agents of transformation
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
Dangote Lamu refinery is more than a response to the Middle East energy crisis
Opinion
By Kipkirui Langat
2 hrs ago
The asymmetric India, Pakistan treaty and long overdue reckoning
Opinion
By Pradeep Kumar Saxena
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Officers actions in CCTV contradict their boss's statement in Ojwang murder trial
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Officers actions in CCTV contradict their boss's statement in Ojwang murder trial
Court boycott paralyses business as LSK, Judiciary standoff deepens
By Nancy Gitonga, Okumu Modachi and Lilian Chepkoech 2 hrs ago
Court boycott paralyses business as LSK, Judiciary standoff deepens
Judgment day for Obado as court rules on Sharon Otieno murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Judgment day for Obado as court rules on Sharon Otieno murder case
Ruto's headache as rivals thwart push for Mt Kenya East-West split
By Amos Kiarie 2 hrs ago
Ruto's headache as rivals thwart push for Mt Kenya East-West split
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved