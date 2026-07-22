Kisumu RFC target fresh start as Prinsloo Sevens opens National Sevens Circuit

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Kisumu RFC players during the launch of the Dala Sevens at Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu. [Courtesy, Kisumu RFC Media]

Kisumu RFC will be out to put last season's Kenya Cup disappointment behind them when the 2026-27 National Sevens Circuit kicks off with the Prinsloo Sevens at Nakuru Athletic Club on Saturday.

After suffering relegation from the Kenya Cup, the lakeside club is using the sevens season as the first step in rebuilding confidence before beginning life in the KRU Championship.

A strong showing in Nakuru would provide the perfect boost for a side determined to return to the top flight at the earliest opportunity.

Captain Christopher Otieno says the players are eager to make a statement after a difficult 15s campaign and believes the circuit presents an opportunity to start a new chapter.

"Our goal is to compete for every match and show that Kisumu RFC is still a strong club. Last season was tough, but we have learned from it. We want to play good rugby, fight for positive results and build confidence that we can carry into the Championship season," said Otieno.

Kisumu have been handed a tricky assignment in Pool B, where they will face defending Prinsloo Sevens champions Strathmore Leos, university side Daystar Falcons and MMUST RFC.

Strathmore Leos are expected to be the favourites after winning last year's Prinsloo title and remain one of the most consistent teams in the shorter version of the game. However, Kisumu will be confident of challenging for a place in the knockout rounds if they can build momentum from their opening matches.

Daystar Falcons and MMUST have also become regular competitors on the national circuit and are capable of punishing any side that fails to take its chances. That leaves Pool B wide open, with every match likely to play a big role in deciding the quarter-final places.

Elsewhere, Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar will begin another attempt to conquer the sevens game after years of dominating the 15-a-side competition. The Kakamega-based club has won the Kenya Cup for five straight seasons and lifted the Enterprise Cup for the sixth consecutive year, but success in sevens has continued to elude them.

Kabras headline a competitive Pool A alongside Kenya Harlequin, Mwamba RFC and Embu RFC. Harlequin and Mwamba have rich sevens traditions and enough experience to trouble any opponent, making it one of the toughest groups of the opening leg.

Defending National Sevens Circuit champions KCB Rugby, who have dominated the shortened version of the game in recent years, begin the defence of their title in Pool C against CUEA Monks, Nondescripts and newly promoted NYS Spades. KCB will once again start as one of the favourites after their impressive run-in last season's circuit.

Hosts Nakuru RFC lead Pool D, where they will battle neighbours Menengai Oilers, Impala RFC and Blak Blad. With local support behind them, Nakuru will hope to make home advantage count, although Oilers and Impala have the quality and experience to fight for top spot.