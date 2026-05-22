Kenya Lionesses to renew rivalry with Uganda Lady Cranes in Rugby Africa Cup opener

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Kenya Lionesses in action against Uganda Lady Cranes during a past match. [Uganda Rugby Union]

The Kenya Lionesses will begin their 2026 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Performance Division campaign with a tough regional derby against Uganda Lady Cranes on Saturday at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

The much-awaited clash will renew one of East Africa’s biggest women’s rugby rivalries as Kenya look to make a strong start in front of home fans.

The Lionesses head into the tournament full of confidence after finishing second in last year’s competition and will now be aiming to go one better by winning their first continental title.

Kenya coach Simon Odongo believes his side is ready for the challenge but has warned his players against underestimating their opponents.

“We are heading into the tournament with one clear objective, to finish at the top. However, we will take each game one at a time and will not take any opponent for granted,” said Odongo after naming his squad for the tournament.

The Rugby Africa Women’s Cup brings together some of the top women’s rugby nations on the continent and also acts as a pathway to global competitions such as the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Kenya will use the tournament as part of their preparations for major assignments next year, including World Cup and Olympic qualifiers.

Odongo said the team has enjoyed good preparations in camp and praised the commitment shown by the players ahead of the opening match.

“Preparations are progressing well so far. We currently have 35 women in camp, including the Sevens players, and I think that is a big milestone for us because next year will be crucial with both the World Cup and Olympic qualifiers coming up,” he said.

The Lionesses will also face Madagascar on May 27 before ending their campaign against defending champions South Africa on May 31.

South Africa remain the team to beat after dominating the competition since it was introduced in 2019. The Springbok Women have won every edition of the tournament and sealed last year’s title with a commanding 61-17 victory over Madagascar.

Despite naming an experimental squad for this year’s competition, the South Africans are still expected to provide the biggest challenge in Nairobi.

Odongo, however, believes Kenya can close the gap after running the champions close in last year’s meeting.

“Against South Africa, we lost by just five points, and I believe they were the only team we lost to last year. Having featured at the World Cup, they will definitely be a formidable side,” he said.

“For us, the focus is on taking our chances better and reducing the margin. If we can convert our opportunities and perhaps even force a draw, that would be positive, but we will give our very best.”

For now, all attention remains on Uganda, with the Lionesses eager to make a winning start and build momentum in the race for the continental crown.

“The challenge now is ensuring consistency, not only against Uganda and Madagascar, but also against reigning champions South Africa,” added Odongo.