Shujaa hand Mola maiden call-up for World SVNS legs

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Victor Mola in action during Shujaa training session on Friday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Sevens coach Kelvin Wambua on Friday named the squad that will represent the country in the upcoming World SVNS Championship legs in Valladolid and Bordeaux, with National Sevens Circuit star Victor Odhiambo Mola earning his first senior national team call-up.

Mola has been rewarded for his strong performances on the local circuit and is now in line to make his World Series debut after replacing Floyd Wabwire in the travelling squad.

The squad also welcomes back Chrissant Onjwang, who missed the Hong Kong leg through injury, while Patrick Odongo has recovered in time to return to the team after missing the closing stages of the same tournament.

“Injury kept Mola out of SVNS 2, but we are happy to have him now. He is agile, quick, and can give the team the X factor. We ask him to be patient and make the best out of his inclusion,” said Wambua.

Shujaa head into the Valladolid leg carrying confidence from their recent performances, with Wambua expressing satisfaction with the team’s preparation.

“We have had a very good 10-day camp at Kasarani focusing heavily on attack, defence, speed and situation awareness,” said Wambua.

“We’ve analysed our performances, especially moments like the South Africa quarterfinal loss in Hong Kong, and worked on improving our decision-making in key moments. The boys now have better clarity and understanding of the opponents we’ll face, and we believe we are better prepared.”

Captain George Ooro will once again lead the side as Kenya heads into a crucial stage of the World SVNS season. Samuel Asati, Kevin Wekesa, Dennis Abukuse, John Okoth, Vincent Onyala, Nygel Amaitsa, Festus Safari, David Nyangige and Brian Tanga have all retained their places in the squad.

“We’re going to man up and give everything for the badge,” said Ooro.

"We've had enough transition time from Hong Kong into these final two legs. The team is growing together well, and everyone understands what is required,” co-captain Samuel Asati added.

Gabriel Ayimba is the notable absentee after dropping out of the travelling team.

Shujaa face a difficult task in Valladolid after being drawn in Pool A alongside South Africa, Australia and Great Britain in what has already been described as the 'Group of Death'.

The tournament will be staged at the Estadio José Zorrilla from May 29 to 31 and is expected to play a key role in deciding the final standings of the World SVNS Series season.

Pool B features Argentina, New Zealand, Uruguay and Germany, while Pool C has Spain, Fiji, France and the United States.

The Bordeaux leg will follow immediately after Valladolid, with Kenya hoping to build momentum as they continue their campaign against some of the world’s top rugby sevens nations.