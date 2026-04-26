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KCB, Kabras Sugar storm into Kenya Cup final

By Washington Onyango | Apr. 26, 2026
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KCB RFC and Nondescripts RFC players in action during yesterday's Kenya Cup semi-final match at KCB Sports Club. [KCB RFC Media]

KCB RFC has secured a place in the 2025-2026 Kenya Cup final after a commanding 52-07 victory over Nondescripts in a one-sided semi-final clash at the KCB Sports Club yesterday.

The bankers will now face archrivals Kabras Sugar in the final set for May 2 at the Kakamega Showground.

Kabras, who are the defending champions, ran over Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 48-15 to reach yet another final.

Back in Nairobi, KCB stamped their authority on the game from the onset, with Festus Shiasi crossing the try line in the opening minutes before Samuel Asati extended the lead shortly after.

Despite being reduced to 14 men early in the match after John Aswani received a red card for unsporting behaviour, KCB maintained full control and intensity throughout the encounter.

Brian Wahinya added a penalty to stretch the advantage, while Wilhite Mususi’s brilliant break resulted in another try to pile pressure on the visitors.

George Ooro then grabbed a brace before  Shiasi returned to score his second try of the match, giving KCB a commanding 44-00 lead at halftime.

The dominance continued into the second half, with KCB adding three more tries to seal an emphatic victory and book their spot in the final.

Nondescripts managed a late consolation try through Ronny Omondi, with Timothy Lugalia successfully converting to bring their total to seven points.

Speaking after the match, KCB head coach Andrew Amonde described the performance as a strong statement ahead of the final.

“We played well as a team, despite being a man down for most of the game. The return of players from national duty gave us a significant boost. As we head to Kakamega, we need to maintain this momentum and go all out. We have done it before, and we believe we can do it again,” said Amonde.

Man of the Match Samuel Asati echoed the coach’s sentiments, highlighting the team’s cohesion and defensive discipline.

 

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Related Topics

KCB RFC KCB Sports Club Kabras Sugar RFC 2025-2026 Kenya Cup
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