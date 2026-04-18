Shujaa edge USA to book South Africa in Hong Kong 7s quarterfinals

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Shujaa center Dennis Abukuse in action against Australia at Hong Kong Sevens. [KRU]

Kenya Sevens sneaked through to the Hong Kong Sevens quarterfinals on Saturday morning after coming from 10-0 down to stun United States of America (USA) 17-10 in their final Group C match played at Kai Tak Sports Park.

Victory saw Kenya book their place in the Hong Kong SVNS World Championship quarter-finals, where they will now face off against South Africa from 1.28pm East African Time.

Shujaa went into the match having lost their opening two fixtures against New Zealand and Australia and were determined to make amends.

Three well-taken tries proved enough to seal victory and secure a quarter-final slot as the second-best third-placed team, behind Argentina who progressed with six points.

USA struck first through Ben Broselle, who fended off Floyd Wabwire to score an unconverted try for 5-0 lead.

The Americans extended their lead when Lucas Lacamp latched onto an offload and outpaced the defence for another unconverted try to make it 10-0.

Shujaa responded through John Okoth, who finished off a well-worked move initiated by Kevin Wekesa that Nygel Amaitsa converted for 10-7.

In the second half, Abukuse made amends for his earlier error by powering over for a try, though it went unconverted, giving Kenya a 12-10 lead.

Kenya then stretched their advantage as Samuel Asati combined well with Nygel Amaitsa, who raced to the corner to score and extend Shujaa’s lead to 17-10.