Shujaa name squad for Hong Kong SVNS World Series Championship

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Hong Kong-bound Shujaa Player pose for a photo with SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri after the squad naming in Nairobi [SportPesa]

Kenya 7s Technical Bench has unveiled the Shujaa squad for the first leg of the HSBC World Championship opener in Hong Kong, set for April 17-19, 2026.

Head coach Kevin "Bling" Wambua kept faith with the side that finished runners-up in the SVNS 2, making only one change as Kabras Sugar RFC scrum-half Brian Tanga replaces Chrisant Ojwang who is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Tanga made his Shujaa bow at the 2016 Hong Kong 7s and will add much-needed experience to the team as they battle to return to the main stage.

Coach Wambua stressed the importance of Tanga’s inclusion saying:

"He brings a lot of experience to the side and is the kind of player you want in tight games. His understanding of the game is top-notch and we expect him to add immeasurable impact to the team."

Sponsors SportPesa, who committed Ksh 40 million to back Shujaa through the SVNS 2 journey, handed the team a bonus of Kes. 3.15 million unlocked through performances across Nairobi, Montevideo, and Sao Paulo - a fitting tribute to a group who keep delivering when it matters.

The Dream Team

Reigning National Sevens Circuit champions KCB RFC, provide the bulk of the squad with six players including co-captains George ‘Japolo’ Ooro and Samuel Asati, alongside Vincent Onyala, Festus Shiasi, Floyd Wabwire and David Nyangige.

Kabras Sugar contribute Tanga and Kevin Wekesa who is still fresh from winning the IOC Climate Action Award 2025. Other players in the squad include Menengai Oilers’ Denis Abukuse and John Okoth, two gritty forwards who were central to Kenya's defensive shutout in a decisive game against Canada in Sao Paulo.

The squad is further strengthened by kicker Nigel Amaitsa (Strathmore Leos), Gabriel Ayimba, son of legendary Shujaa player and coach Benjamin Ayimba and speedster Patrick Odongo (Daystar Falcons).

Co-captain Asati talked of the team’s minimum expectations saying:

“We all know what’s at stake and we will have to raise our game. Focus is on the opener against Australia where we need a great performance to give us a strong foundation towards securing a top 8 finish which is our bare minimum.”

Shujaa, who leave the country on Sunday, April 12, have been drawn in a tough Pool C alongside Australia, New Zealand, and the USA who beat them to the SVNS 2 crown.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri expressed confidence about the team’s chances saying:

“We are proud to sponsor Shujaa. This team represents national pride and we know you belong in HSBC SVNS 1. When you put on that jersey, you carry the hopes of millions of Kenyans and you should feel fully supported by us and the entire country.

My background is in sports and I understand what it takes to represent the national team. That is why we remain committed to rewarding talent and supporting the team on its journey. Go out there, compete, and know that we are firmly behind you.”

In Hong Kong, Shujaa have been drawn in a group that reads like a who's who of sevens royalty. They face Australia, New Zealand, and USA at the newly built Kai Tak Sports Stadium.

The clash with USA will be particularly spicy. In Sao Paulo, Shujaa exacted sweet revenge with a dominant 31–14 victory over the Eagles after a series of near misses. Against Australia and New Zealand, Shujaa will need to be clinical and composed, drawing on everything they have learned across three legs of hard-earned SVNS 2 Rugby.

Kenya must finish inside the top eight of the 12 World Championship teams across Hong Kong, Valladolid, and Bordeaux to earn promotion back to HSBC SVNS 1 for 2027.