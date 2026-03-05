School games: Scrum time as Upper Hill begin title defence

Upper Hill's Evans Baya (left) and Christopher Munene of Nairobi School in last year's Nairobi Region Term One games. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former national and East Africa rugby 15s champions Upper Hill will put their title on the line today as the 2026 Nairobi Region title chase begins at Lenana School.

Having returned to the big stage last year after many years in the cold, Upper Hill will be out for a good start as they look to retain their title and book a ticket to next month’s National Term One games.

They launch their defence against Highway Secondary School in an easy Group A which also has Dagoretti Mixed, whom they play on Saturday.

Last year’s finalists Nairobi School will take on Muhuru Muchiri in their Group B opener while former regional champions Dagoretti High and Lenana School will face off with Ushirika and Kangemi in Group C and D respectively.

Ofafa Jericho will clash with Our Lady of Fatima (OLOF) in the first Group E encounter. Jamhuri will lock horns with Langata, whereas Strathmore School will tackle Mwiki in Group F.

With the inclusion of girls’ rugby 15s, the battle for the first ever regional champions will also begin today with eight schools fighting for bragging rights.

Karen C, who have been impressive in the shorter version of the game, will take on Kenya High in their opening Group A tie while St Claire Nembu will clash with Buruburu.

In Group B, Mbagathi will tackle State House whereas Garden Estate will play OLOF girls.

Champions Dagoretti High, Olympic High and Dagoretti Mixed will be hoping to overcome the newly introduced Nairobi Sub-Region to remain on course to retaining their regional titles.

Dagoretti High, who have dominated boys’ basketball since 2018, will launch their quest in Group A against Strathmore and Kangemi. Hospital Hill, Lenana and Kibera Secondary will chase quarter-final slots in Group B.

Last year’s semi-finalists Nairobi School, St Mary’s School and St Hannah’s Boys will compete in Group C.

Former national and East Africa winners Upper Hill, who are hoping to end Dagoretti’s dominance, will take on Light Academy and Langata.

In girls’ basketball, holders Olympic will tackle St Hannah’s and Raila Education Centre in Group A, while former winners Parklands Arya will be up against State House and Kenya High in Group C.

Hospital Hill and Dagoretti Mixed are favourites in handball boys and girls respectively. There will also be action in Nairobi North and Nairobi East sub-regions.