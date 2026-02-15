Shujaa finish third at Nairobi Sevens after losing to USA

Audio By Vocalize

Shujaa co-captain Samuel Asati during their 2026 HSBC SVNS 2 match against Uruguay at Nyayo Stadium on February 15, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Sevens have finished third in the opening leg of the 2026 HSBC SVNS Division two played Nairobi.

This is after Shujaa lost 21-5 to USA in their final match of the competition that saw Germany pip them to gold medal at Nyayo Stadium.

Kenya headed into the encounter unbeaten having schooled Belgium, Uruguay, Germany and Canada. They needed just a point to win the leg but conceding three tries against the Americans left a huge mountain to climb.

Lucas Lacamp scored and converted his own try in the fifth minute after a kick and chase off a scrum caught the Kenyan defense napping as he beat a chasing Samuel Asati with pace before scoring between the posts.

Leading 7-0 at half time, Kenya needed to react quickly after the restart but it was the Americans who stung the heart of Shujaa when Aaron Cummings grounded the ball for Lacamp to convert for 14-0 with four minutes on the clock.

Moments later, Adam Channel made it 21-0, killing the game and despite Player of the tournament George Ooro sprinting to the try box after the hooter, the damage was already done.

Kenya finish third with 12 points same as USA who have a superior point difference.

Germany finished top with 13 points after picking a losing bonus against Kenya.