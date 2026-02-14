×
Kenya Lionesses lose 10-12 to South Africa

By Washington Onyango | Feb. 14, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Grace Okulu of Kenya Lioness reacts against China 7S during their 2026 HSBC SVNS 2 match at Nyayo Stadium on February 14, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Lionesses lost their second Nairobi HSBC SVNS match after going down 12-10 to African champions South Africa at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday evening.

Shiniqwa Lamprecht opened the scores in the second minute to hand the South Africans an early 7-0 lead with Nadine Roos adding the extras before Lionesses captain Sheila Chajira went over for an unconverted try as Kenya trailed 7-5.

Maria Tshiremba struck again for South Africa, who led 12-5 at the break.

Missed conversion would come to hunt Kenya after Moreen Muritu scored, but the Lionesses failed to convert at the death to tie the game.

Kenya has now lost two matches after earlier going 15-12 down to China.

Despite opening the game with a comeback 15-12 win over Brazil, the hosts have found the going tough but will have a chance to redeem themselves on Sunday.

Kenya will play Argentina and Spain.

Meanwhile, Spain hammered China 21-0 while Argentina crushed Brazil 28-17 in the South American derby.

The top four teams after the three-legged Division Two games will proceed to the World Championships later this year in what will double as qualifiers for the Division One.

Latest Stories

Power, pact and betrayal: Winnie, Aunt Ruth and Uncle Oburu
Power, pact and betrayal: Winnie, Aunt Ruth and Uncle Oburu
Opinion
By Sarah Elderkin
1 hr ago
Kindiki's allies tell off ODM over clamour for DP slot
Politics
By Phares Mutembei
1 hr ago
Young Turks vs Old Guard: How youth uprising is shaking country's politics
Politics
By Steve Mkawale
1 hr ago
.

.

The Standard
