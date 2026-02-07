Local derbies light up Enterprise Cup quarters

Clinton Odhiambo (Centre) of Menengai Oilers challenges Nakuru RFC players during a Kenya Cup match in Nakuru on January 11, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The 2026 Enterprise Cup moves into the in-country quarter-final stage this weekend, giving Kenyan rugby fans a break from league action as the Kenya Cup takes a two-week rest.

Four big matches are lined up today as clubs chase places in the next phase of the country’s oldest rugby competition.

All eyes will be in Kakamega, where defending champions Kabras Sugar host Kenya Harlequin at the ASK Showground. Kabras, who are also five-time winners of the trophy, enter the match as one of the favourites.

They reached this stage after receiving a walkover in the round of 16, meaning they have not had recent cup minutes but remain a strong and settled side.

Harlequin had a more active path, beating Catholic Monks 29–5 to book their place in the last eight. That result gave Quins a good run-out and confidence, but they now face one of the toughest away trips in Kenyan rugby.

In Nakuru, fans will be treated to a local derby as Menengai Oilers take on Nakuru RFC at the ASK Showground. Both sides benefited from walkovers in the previous round, with Oilers advancing after MMUST failed to honour their tie, while Nakuru RFC also moved on without playing.

Even without recent cup action, the rivalry between the two Nakuru teams adds extra heat to this fixture. Local pride, familiar opponents, and a place in the next round are all on the line, and that often produces a tight and physical contest.

Nairobi hosts another key match as Nondescripts welcome Strathmore Leos to the Ngong Racecourse. Nondies progressed through a walkover, while Strathmore Leos impressed with a strong comeback win over Zetech Oaks, beating them 32–17.

That performance showed the Leos’ fighting spirit, and they will believe they can upset the more experienced Nondies side. With both teams known for open play, this clash could produce entertaining rugby.

The fourth quarter-final is the Thika Road derby between KCB Rugby and KU Blak Blad at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka. Both sides reached this stage via walkovers, so match sharpness could be a factor.

Still, derby matches often ignore form and preparation, with pride and history pushing players to lift their level. KCB’s experience in big matches may count, but Blak Blad will see this as a chance to make a statement.

This year’s Enterprise Cup is being played under a new format. The Kenyan teams that come through this in-country stage will move on to cross-country quarter-finals against Ugandan sides.

The winners there will advance to the semi-finals in March and April, before the final is played in May. That bigger regional pathway raises the stakes for every match this weekend.

Alongside the Enterprise Cup action, the Mwamba Cup quarter-finals will also take place. JKUAT University in Juja will host a doubleheader, with AP Warriors facing Sigalagala at 1 pm before JKUAT Cougars meet Western Bulls at 3 pm.

Elsewhere, Kenya Prisons will take on USIU Martials at 3 pm at the Prisons Staff College in Ruiru, as more clubs chase silverware during the league break.